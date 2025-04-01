Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
ID: 28196
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici, u renomiranoj zgradi Dadi, prodaje se prelijepo opremljen jednosoban stan površine [upiši m² ako želiš].📍 Lokacija: Stari Aerodrom🏢 Sprat: 2.🛋 Namještaj i oprema: Stan je opremljen luksuznim namještajem i tehnikom najvišeg kvaliteta i takav se i prodaje – spreman za useljenje bez dodatnih ulaganja. Svaki detalj pažljivo je biran, što ovaj stan čini privlačnim na tržištu.💰 Cijena stana: 165.000 EUR🚗 Garažno mjesto (opciono): 15.000 EU

Location on the map

