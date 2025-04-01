Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in Tivat – new building

  1. Realting.com
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$248,806
;
4
ID: 28759
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

About the complex

Two bedroom apartment with a surface area of ​​67.24 m2 is for sale, in a quiet neighborhood in Tivat, only half a kilometer from the coast. The apartment is located on the fourth floor, which is the last and has a view of the sea. There is a possibility to purchase a garage parking space, as well as a parking space in front of the building. Tivat Airport is 2 km from the property, while Porto Montenegro is 3 km away.

Location on the map

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Becici, Montenegro
from
$199,721
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
A brand-new, modern residential building in the popular resort town of Bečići. The building is located on the Adriatic Highway, just a 10-minute drive from the center of Budva. Nearby, you’ll find a supermarket and seafood restaurants. This is the fifth building in a new development by the s…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$739,061
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 99–140 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat. These unique apartments, designed for the most discerning buyers, feature private pools and are part of an exclusive project in a new district of Tivat. This is the second phase of a complex consisting of three sect…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
99.0 – 134.0
745,243 – 1,23M
Apartment 3 rooms
140.0
787,258
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Bijeli Do, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$73,938
Prodaje se namještena garsonjera, površine 24m², smještena na prizemlju stambene zgrade, u naselju Bijeli Do, Budva.   Struktura: ulazni prostor, dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i kupatilom. Garsonjera posjeduje i ostavu.   Smještena je na mirnoj lokaciji, pogodnoj za život ili rentiranje
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications