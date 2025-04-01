  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$120,882
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 28307
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se dvosoban stan površine 63 m², na četvrtom spratu stambene zgrade bez lifta, u neposrednoj blizini autobuske stanice. Stan je djelimično namješten, funkcionalnog rasporeda i nalazi se na dobro povezanoj lokaciji, pogodnoj za svakodnevni život ili izdavanje. Cijena stana iznosi 103.000 €.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 28 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$446
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$160,440
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Budva, Montenegro
from
$89,990
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$120,882
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 51–78 m²
5 real estate properties 5
DELUXE ESTATE BUDVA complexDELUXE ESTATE represents the most relevant format of the European market - cozyapartments from 34 m2 with functional layout solutions.LocationOne of the most spectacular and convenient locations in the city of Budva.BUDVA is rightfully considered one of the most be…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0 – 55.6
190,897 – 219,857
Apartment 2 rooms
78.2
292,616
Developer
Deluxe estate Montenegro
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Izdaje se jednosoban stan u Bloku 6, na trećem spratu, kompletno namješten i odmah useljiv. Stan se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, u neposrednoj blizini tri osnovne škole, fakulteta, trim staze, marketa i svih važnih sadržaja. Mjesečna cijena zakupa je 450 €. Idealno za samce, parove ili stude…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
Izdaje se nov i moderan poslovni prostor površine 42m², smješten u prizemlju nove luksuzne zgrade u naselju Zagorič, Podgorica, na 150m od Vezirovog mosta. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dvije odvojene prostorije, moderno opremljeno kupatilo i prostrana terasa. Obje prostorije imaju izlaz na tera…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications