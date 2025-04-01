Residential quarter Stan 60 m² na Prodaju – Bar

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Stanovi sa visokokvalitetnom završnom obradom u novoj zgradi u Baru.
Datum završetka: februar 2025.
Ekskluzivni apartmani u novoizgrađenoj rezidenciji premium klase:
- Panoramski pogled na more i planine iz svakog apartmana
- Visokokvalitetna gradnja: debeli zidovi i savršena toplinska izolacija, potvrđeno od strane neovisnog građevinskog stručnjaka
- Odlična ventilacija zahvaljujući dvostrukoj orijentaciji (pogled na planinu i more)
- Samo 3 apartmana po spratu – osiguravajući mir i privatnost
- Samo 5 minuta hoda do mora
- Promišljeni rasporedi sa visokokvalitetnom završnom obradom "spremni za useljenje"
Dostupno za prodaju:
Komforan dvosoban stan (60,2 m²)
Cijena: 180.000 €
Ne propustite priliku da posjedujete premium nekretninu u jednom od najživopisnijih gradova u Crnoj Gori! Kontaktirajte nas za više informacija ili zakazivanje pregleda.
Location on the map
Bar, Montenegro
