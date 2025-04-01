  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar
  4. Residential quarter Stan 60 m² na Prodaju – Bar

Residential quarter Stan 60 m² na Prodaju – Bar

Bar, Montenegro
from
$211,250
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 28636
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • City
    Bar

About the complex

Stanovi sa visokokvalitetnom završnom obradom u novoj zgradi u Baru.  Datum završetka: februar 2025. Ekskluzivni apartmani u novoizgrađenoj rezidenciji premium klase: - Panoramski pogled na more i planine iz svakog apartmana - Visokokvalitetna gradnja: debeli zidovi i savršena toplinska izolacija, potvrđeno od strane neovisnog građevinskog stručnjaka - Odlična ventilacija zahvaljujući dvostrukoj orijentaciji (pogled na planinu i more) - Samo 3 apartmana po spratu – osiguravajući mir i privatnost - Samo 5 minuta hoda do mora - Promišljeni rasporedi sa visokokvalitetnom završnom obradom "spremni za useljenje" Dostupno za prodaju: Komforan dvosoban stan (60,2 m²) Cijena: 180.000 € Ne propustite priliku da posjedujete premium nekretninu u jednom od najživopisnijih gradova u Crnoj Gori! Kontaktirajte nas za više informacija ili zakazivanje pregleda.

Location on the map

Bar, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex with pool in Kumbor
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$142,874
Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,056
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$126,750
Residential quarter Stan 103 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,347
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 60 m² na Prodaju – Bar
Bar, Montenegro
from
$211,250
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$352
Izdaje se nenamjesten jednosoban stan na Starom Aerodromu!Nalazi se na 6. spratu u kvalitetno izgradjenoj zgradi Zetagradnje koja posjeduje 2 lifta.Ulaz se redovno održava.Veliki javni parking sa slobodnim parking mjestima
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Show all Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Risan, Montenegro
from
$450,110
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
MÖVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY is a unique opportunity to own not just a luxury property but a part of the legendary Mövenpick hotel brand, which is part of the globally renowned Accor group.   You will gain access to an unparalleled level of service, world-class amenities, and exc…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$110,319
Prodajem jednosoban stan (45m2) u novogradnji na Cetinju, naselje Gruda. Stan je kompletno opremljen. Posjeduje balkon i istočno je orjentisan i nalazi se na prizemlju. U cijenu je uključeno parking mjesto ispred zgrade i ostava (10m2) koja se nalazi u podrumu.
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications