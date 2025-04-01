  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva

Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
$211,250
;
9
ID: 28516
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

About the complex

Prodaje se savremeno dizajniran i potpuno namješten jednosoban stan, površine 44m², smješten u naselju Gospoština, Budva. Struktura: prostrani dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom, spavaća soba, kupatilo i južno orijentisana terasa sa pogledom na more. Stan se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, na samo 300m od mora, i posjeduje dva otvorena parking mjesta.

Location on the map

Budva, Montenegro
Healthcare

You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$211,250
