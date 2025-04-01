  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Blok Ix, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$190,125
9
ID: 28310
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se jednosoban stan površine 49 m² u ulici Baku, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade. Stan je polu namješten, opremljen kvalitetnim Daikin klima uređajima, i posjeduje označeno parking mjesto koje je ograđeno rampom. Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji, pogodnoj za miran i komforan život, u blizini svih potrebnih sadržaja. Cijena: 162.000 €.

Podgorica, Montenegro
