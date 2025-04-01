  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
;
7
ID: 28188
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosoban lijepo namjesten na odlicnoj lokaciji. Stan se nalazi u naselju Zagorič i povrsine je 45m2, nalazi se na 1. spratu stambene zgrade. Cijena: 500€

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
