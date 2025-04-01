  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – Capital Plaza, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – Capital Plaza, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$1,350
8
ID: 28215
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na jednoj od najatraktivnijih lokacija u Podgorici, u poslovnoj zoni pored Capital Plaze, izdaje se moderno uređen poslovni prostor površine 80 m².🔹 Lokacija: Zgrada Linea, poslovno srce grada🔹 Površina: 80 m²🔹 Cijena zakupa: 1.150 € mjesečno🔹 Garaža: obezbijeđeno parking mjesto🔹 Namjena: idealno za kancelarije, predstavništva, agencije i druge poslovne aktivnostiProstor je svijetao, funkcionalan i pozicioniran u neposrednoj blizini brojnih institucija, hotela, banaka, restorana i šoping centra. Lokacija garantuje prepoznatljivost, odličnu dostupnost i prestižan poslovni imidž.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Healthcare

