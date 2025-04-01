  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 75 m² na Prodaju – Stara Varoš, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 75 m² na Prodaju – Stara Varoš, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$187,778
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 28514
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se dvosoban stan u novoizgradjenoj zgradi u Staroj Varosi!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 75m2 i nalazi se na prizemlju zgrade!Stan je potpuno nov i neuseljavan!U cijenu uracunato jedno parking mjesto pod rampom!Nalazi se na odlicnoj lokaciji nedaleko od samog Centra Grada!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Canj, Montenegro
from
$188,548
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$160,440
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
from
$374,768
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 75 m² na Prodaju – Stara Varoš, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$187,778
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Izdaje se jednosoban stan u City kvartu, površine 41 m², smješten na prvom spratu. Stan je funkcionalan i nalazi se na atraktivnoj lokaciji u blizini tržnog centra, marketa, restorana i svih važnih sadržaja. Mjesečna cijena zakupa iznosi 450 €. Idealan je za pojedince ili parove koji žele da…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$156,090
Prodaje se jednosoban nov, lijepo namjesten stan povrsine 43m2 koji se nalazi na Bul. Veljka Vlahovica - Stari Aerodrom.Jugozapatno je orijentisan i nalazi se na 4. spratu stambene zgrade
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,347
Na prodaju tri jednosobna stana od po 50m2 u luksuznoj zgradi u izgradnji!Stanovi se nalaze u Donjoj Gorici, nedaleko od glavnog bulevara prema Cetinju!Zgrada je stambeno-poslovnog tipa. Na prizemlju i prvom spratu je poslovni prostor ukupne kvadrature 600m2 sa mogucim koriscenjem podruma od…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications