Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$264,063
9
ID: 28304
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se trosoban stan površine 100 m² u starogradnji, u naselju Preko Morače. Stan se nalazi na drugom spratu u zgradi koja nema lift, odlikuje ga odlična struktura i funkcionalan raspored prostorija. Lokacija je izuzetno tražena, sa svim važnim sadržajima u blizini – škole, vrtići, marketi, parkovi i šetališta.

Location on the map

Education
Healthcare

Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
$264,063
