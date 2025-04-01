  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$211,250
10
ID: 28617
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se renoviran trosoban stan u starogradnji, povrsine 90 m2, na drugom spratu stambene zgrade - Zabjelo. Stan se sastoji od tri spavace sobe, jednog kupatila i jednog toaleta, dnevne sobe, trpezarije i kuhinje.  Stan ima jednu terasu. Orijentacija istok-zapad. Parking je obezbijedjen iza zgrade.

Podgorica, Montenegro
