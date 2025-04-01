  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 22 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Stan 22 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$293
ID: 28461
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se garsonjera površine 22m², smještena na trećem spratu stambene zgrade iza Multikoma, sa liftom. Stan je nenamješten i pogodan za kancelariju. Zgrada posjeduje privatni parking pod rampom, a lokacija omogućava brz pristup svim važnim gradskim sadržajima. Mjesečna cijena zakupa: 250€.

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 22 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$293
