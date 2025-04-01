Residential quarter Stan 113 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Prodaje se komforan dvoetažni stan površine 113m², smješten na četvrtom spratu manje stambene zgrade u mirnom i uređenom dijelu Momišića, u neposrednoj blizini klinike Ars Medica.Struktura stana:Donji nivo: prostrana dnevna soba sa izlazom na veliku terasu, izdvojena kuhinja sa sopstvenim balkonom, gostinjski toalet.Gornji nivo: tri spavaće sobe, veliko kupatilo, terasa i dodatni balkon.Stan je u potpunosti renoviran, neuseljavan, sa izvedenim instalacijama za split sistem grijanja i hlađenja. Odličnog je rasporeda, sa obiljem prirodne svjetlosti i savršeno funkcionalan za porodični život.Dodatne pogodnosti:Mogućnost kupovine dvije garaže, po cijeni od 16.999 EUR po garažiCijena stana: 1.990 EUR/m²Mirno i sigurno okruženje, idealno za porodiceBlizina svih važnih sadržaja – zdravstvenih ustanova, prodavnica, škola i javnog prevozaStan predstavlja odličnu priliku kako za porodično stanovanje, tako i za investiciju. Dokumentacija je uredna i odmah spreman za kupca.
