Residential quarter Stan 113 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$2,335
ID: 28288
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se komforan dvoetažni stan površine 113m², smješten na četvrtom spratu manje stambene zgrade u mirnom i uređenom dijelu Momišića, u neposrednoj blizini klinike Ars Medica.Struktura stana:Donji nivo: prostrana dnevna soba sa izlazom na veliku terasu, izdvojena kuhinja sa sopstvenim balkonom, gostinjski toalet.Gornji nivo: tri spavaće sobe, veliko kupatilo, terasa i dodatni balkon.Stan je u potpunosti renoviran, neuseljavan, sa izvedenim instalacijama za split sistem grijanja i hlađenja. Odličnog je rasporeda, sa obiljem prirodne svjetlosti i savršeno funkcionalan za porodični život.Dodatne pogodnosti:Mogućnost kupovine dvije garaže, po cijeni od 16.999 EUR po garažiCijena stana: 1.990 EUR/m²Mirno i sigurno okruženje, idealno za porodiceBlizina svih važnih sadržaja – zdravstvenih ustanova, prodavnica, škola i javnog prevozaStan predstavlja odličnu priliku kako za porodično stanovanje, tako i za investiciju. Dokumentacija je uredna i odmah spreman za kupca.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

