  Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$281,667
;
9
ID: 28327
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se dvosoban stan površine 92 m² u starogradnji Preko Morače, po cijeni od 240.000 €. Stan se nalazi na četvrtom spratu zgrade koja posjeduje lift, a pripada mu i podrum. Smješten je na jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u gradu, u neposrednoj blizini škole, vrtića, prodavnica i svih važnih sadržaja. Prostran i svijetao, idealan je za porodično stanovanje ili kao investicija.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$281,667
