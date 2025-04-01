Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
a prodaju dvosoban stan 74 m² – Momišići, PodgoricaU ponudi imamo funkcionalan i prostran dvosoban stan površine 74 m², smješten na 2. spratu manje stambene zgrade bez lifta u mirnoj ulici Gavra Vukovića, Momišići.Zgrada nema lift, ali raspolaže dostupnim parkingom iza objekta.Stan je jugozapadno orijentisan, što mu obezbjeđuje puno prirodne svjetlosti tokom dana. Lokacija je izuzetno praktična – u neposrednoj blizini se nalaze svi važni sadržaji: marketi, škole, vrtići, apoteke, i svega je nekoliko minuta udaljen od centra grada.Struktura stana:Ulazni hodnikDnevni boravak sa trpezarijom i kuhinjomDvije spavaće sobeTerasaKupatiloStan se može kupiti i sa namještajem, po dogovoru.✅ Uknjižen, bez tereta i ograničenja.
