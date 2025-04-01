  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$205,382
9
ID: 28326
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

a prodaju dvosoban stan 74 m² – Momišići, PodgoricaU ponudi imamo funkcionalan i prostran dvosoban stan površine 74 m², smješten na 2. spratu manje stambene zgrade bez lifta u mirnoj ulici Gavra Vukovića, Momišići.Zgrada nema lift, ali raspolaže dostupnim parkingom iza objekta.Stan je jugozapadno orijentisan, što mu obezbjeđuje puno prirodne svjetlosti tokom dana. Lokacija je izuzetno praktična – u neposrednoj blizini se nalaze svi važni sadržaji: marketi, škole, vrtići, apoteke, i svega je nekoliko minuta udaljen od centra grada.Struktura stana:Ulazni hodnikDnevni boravak sa trpezarijom i kuhinjomDvije spavaće sobeTerasaKupatiloStan se može kupiti i sa namještajem, po dogovoru.✅ Uknjižen, bez tereta i ograničenja.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Residential quarter Stan 136 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 136 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 136 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 136 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 136 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 136 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 136 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$516,389
Prodaje se prostran trosoban stan površine 136m², smješten na četvrtom spratu stambene zgrade u centru Podgorice. Uz stan dolazi i dodatnih 60m² prostora u potkrovlju. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, prostrani dnevni boravak sa kaminom, kuhinja sa trpezarijom, tri spavaće sobe, od kojih master sob…
