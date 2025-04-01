Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
;
6
ID: 28409
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se prazan dvosoban stan u Bloku 9!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 70m2 i izdaje se kao kancelarija!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan ukupne povrsine 47m2.Stan se izdaje sa parking mjestom (parking sa rampom i karticom) Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$126,750
Na prodaju jednosoban stan u izgradnji u Momisicima.Stan je ukuone kvadrature 45m2 i nalazi se na prvom spratu zgrade, ciji je rok zavrsetka kraj 2025te godine!Uz stan dolazi ostava kvadrature 9m2!Obavezna kupovina garaze u iznosu od 15.000€
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$154,823
The year of construction 2026
Area 41–63 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva.   A modern residential complex located in the quiet and eco-friendly area of Budva — Dubovica. This location offers a peaceful natural setting with picturesque views of the mountains and the sea, while being just a few minutes away from t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0
156,118
Apartment 2 rooms
63.0
234,198
VALUE.ONE
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
