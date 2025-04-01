Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Na prodaju stan površine 48 m², smješten u zgradi Did Invest, na dobroj lokaciji, idealnoj za urbani i komforan način života.Iako kvadratura djeluje skromno, raspored prostorija je izvanredno organizovan, pa je svaki kvadrat pažljivo iskorišćen, što ovom stanu daje osjećaj prostranosti i lakoće svakodnevnog funkcionisanja. Stan se sastoji od dnevnog boravka sa trpezarijom i kuhinjom, spavaće sobe, kupatila i terase, te pruža savršen balans između praktičnosti i udobnosti.Dodatna pogodnost je parking mjesto pod rampom, što garantuje sigurnost i dostupnost u svakom trenutku – prava rijetkost u urbanom jezgru.Lokacija omogućava brz pristup svim važnim sadržajima: marketima, školama, vrtićima, kafićima i javnom prevozu. Bilo da tražite stan za život ili investiciju – ovo je nepokretnos na koju se lako navikne.
Location on the map
Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return