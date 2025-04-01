  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$140,833
;
8
ID: 28313
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na prodaju stan površine 48 m², smješten u zgradi Did Invest, na dobroj lokaciji, idealnoj za urbani i komforan način života.Iako kvadratura djeluje skromno, raspored prostorija je izvanredno organizovan, pa je svaki kvadrat pažljivo iskorišćen, što ovom stanu daje osjećaj prostranosti i lakoće svakodnevnog funkcionisanja. Stan se sastoji od dnevnog boravka sa trpezarijom i kuhinjom, spavaće sobe, kupatila i terase, te pruža savršen balans između praktičnosti i udobnosti.Dodatna pogodnost je parking mjesto pod rampom, što garantuje sigurnost i dostupnost u svakom trenutku – prava rijetkost u urbanom jezgru.Lokacija omogućava brz pristup svim važnim sadržajima: marketima, školama, vrtićima, kafićima i javnom prevozu. Bilo da tražite stan za život ili investiciju – ovo je nepokretnos na koju se lako navikne.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

