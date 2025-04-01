  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Bar
  Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Ilino, Bar

Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Ilino, Bar

Bar, Montenegro
$2,171
ID: 28629
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Bar Municipality
  City
    Bar

About the complex

Prodaju se stanovi u izgradnji na sjajnoj lokaciji u Ilino - Baru, na svega par minuta hoda od plaže. Zgrada će imati šest spratova i postoji mogućnost kupovine i garažnog mjesta. Stanovi su raznih struktura. Kvadrature jednosobnih stanova:  44.45m2, 56.42m2, 55.71m2. Kvadrature dvosobnih stanova: 73.90m2, 79.90m2, 83.75m2, Cijene stanova se kreću od 1.850EUR/m2 do 2.100EUR/m2. Rok završetka je predviđen za sredinu 2026 godine.

Location on the map

Bar, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Ilino, Bar
Bar, Montenegro
$2,171
