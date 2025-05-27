Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
8
Prcanj
11
Stoliv
9
Skaljari
8
61 property total found
Hotel 10 000 m² in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel 10 000 m²
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 10 000 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment project Apart Hotel (hotel tourist complex)   Stoliv luxury residence.   The to…
$27,65M
Hotel 1 630 m² in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel 1 630 m²
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 28
Bathrooms count 28
Area 1 630 m²
For sale hotel in Stoliv, Boko-Kotorskaya Bay. The area of the hotel is 1630 m2 + 1000 m2 pa…
$4,25M
Hotel 500 m² in Dobrota, Montenegro
Hotel 500 m²
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Operating hotel for sale in Kotor, near the old town.The hotel consists of:• 9 equipped room…
Price on request
Hotel 363 m² in Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel 363 m²
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 12
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a legal family hotel in Kotor, with sea views.Location - Kotor, Prchan, 50 meters f…
$2,49M
Hotel 1 050 m² in Skaljari, Montenegro
Hotel 1 050 m²
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 15
Area 1 050 m²
New 4-star boutique hotel in Kotor. Area 1050 m2 on a plot of 700 m2. The boutique hotel i…
$3,99M
Commercial property 190 m² in Risan, Montenegro
Commercial property 190 m²
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 190 m²
A commercial space of 190m² for sale, located in a gated community in Risan, Kotor.This mult…
$421,685
Hotel 400 m² in Muo, Montenegro
Hotel 400 m²
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
The house is a historical architectural monument, one of the oldest houses in the bay. Belon…
$1,74M
Commercial property 160 m² in Dobrota, Montenegro
Commercial property 160 m²
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 160 m²
Facilities: Hotel structure: each apartment includes a kitchen-living room, a total of 5 bed…
$997,595
Investment 320 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Investment 320 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
An old stone house is sold at walking distance (15 minutes) to the historical center of Koto…
$751,464
Commercial property in Kovacko Polje, Montenegro
Commercial property
Kovacko Polje, Montenegro
U4-292. Urbanized plot for construction of a villa in BudvaFor sale urbanized plot for const…
$110,625
Hotel 1 630 m² in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel 1 630 m²
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 1 630 m²
Отель в Столиве (Которский залив, Черногория) Построен в 2006 г. Отремонтирован и усовершен…
$2,85M
Commercial property 347 m² in Stoliv, Montenegro
Commercial property 347 m²
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 347 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern stylish mini-hotel in the medieval village of Stoliv in the Boko-Kotor Bay.   The…
$1,30M
Hotel 350 m² in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel 350 m²
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
$2,39M
Hotel 550 m² in Skaljari, Montenegro
Hotel 550 m²
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Area 550 m²
For sale is a hotel in the heart of the city of Kotor. The hotel is located in a Mediterrane…
$2,04M
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A TOURIST COMPLEX + DISCOUNT FROM US. in Prcanj, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A TOURIST COMPLEX + DISCOUNT FROM US.
Prcanj, Montenegro
Plot for sale for the construction of a tourist complex in Prcanj, Montenegro. Plot area: 4…
Price on request
Hotel 731 m² in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel 731 m²
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 731 m²
A luxurious, Mediterranean complex consisting of a beachfront villa and a mini-hotel in Stol…
Price on request
Hotel 267 m² in Skaljari, Montenegro
Hotel 267 m²
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 267 m²
For sale a mini-hotel with five apartments in Kotor!!! The mini-hotel is located in the h…
$1,41M
VILLA FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO + DISCOUNT FROM US. in Kotor, Montenegro
VILLA FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO + DISCOUNT FROM US.
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 535 m²
The villa is located in the village of Kostanjica in the Bay of Kotor and is located on the …
Price on request
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF AN APART HOTEL IN PRCHANJ + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. in Prcanj, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF AN APART HOTEL IN PRCHANJ + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Prcanj, Montenegro
PLOT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF AN APART HOTEL IN PRČANJ + OUR DISCOUNT. Plot area: 3720 m2. …
$4,11M
Commercial property 64 m² in Radanovici, Montenegro
Commercial property 64 m²
Radanovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
For sale: Commercial space in the HDL Lakovići shopping centerKotor, Radanovići.The area is …
$191,468
Investment 1 500 m² in Stoliv, Montenegro
Investment 1 500 m²
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 5
✅One urban development site (Option B) or four separate urban development sites (Option C) a…
$663,667
Restaurant 111 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Restaurant 111 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 111 m²
Kotor, historical center - Old town. Two-level business premises The premises are located i…
$609,959
Commercial property 1 630 m² in Muo, Montenegro
Commercial property 1 630 m²
Muo, Montenegro
Area 1 630 m²
Hotel for sale in Stoliv, Boka Kotorska Bay.The hotel was built in 2006. Subsequently, it wa…
$2,96M
Commercial property in Morinj, Montenegro
Commercial property
Morinj, Montenegro
U9-125. Sea View Urbanized Plot in MorinjGraet investment plot for sale! The land for the c…
$287,621
Commercial property in Bigova, Montenegro
Commercial property
Bigova, Montenegro
U4-299. Spacious plot in Bigovo with a Mountain View.For sale spacious plot in Bigovo with a…
$303,858
Commercial property in Risan, Montenegro
Commercial property
Risan, Montenegro
U11-003. Top first line plot with ruin in Risan, Boka Bay This property offers a remarkable …
$3,11M
Commercial premises equipped as a gym in Dobrota, Montenegro
Commercial premises equipped as a gym
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 197 m²
Professionally equipped commercial premises for sale in Dobrota, Kotor. The spacious prem…
$488,938
Commercial property 584 m² in Dobrota, Montenegro
Commercial property 584 m²
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 584 m²
K2-047. Exclusive hotel in Dobrota (Kotor Bay)This beautiful small hotel is considered the b…
$6,70M
Commercial property in Risan, Montenegro
Commercial property
Risan, Montenegro
For sale is an investment plot with a sea view in the village of Risan, the Bay of Kotor. Th…
$615,995
Commercial property in Dobrota, Montenegro
Commercial property
Dobrota, Montenegro
A11-148. Plot with sea view in Dobrota, KotorPlot with sea view in Dobrota, Kotor! - Area: …
$320,182
