Investment Properties for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

7 properties total found
Investment 148 m² in Risan, Montenegro
Investment 148 m²
Risan, Montenegro
Area 148 m²
Investment proposal. Hotel. Risan. Line one. Three urban areas. Four stone ruins with bases …
$1,23M
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 169 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Investment 169 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
The old, stone palazio on the 1st line of the sea - along the old staircase to the sea 3 met…
$1,97M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Investment 168 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Investment 168 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 168 m²
Location: pos. Przhan Villa Square: 168 sq.m. Square of the site: 181 sq.m. Summer bedrooms:…
$1,12M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Investment 500 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Investment 500 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Location: pos. Orakhovats Villa Square: 500 sq.m. Square of the site: 500 sq.m. Summer bedro…
$1,76M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Investment 1 500 m² in Stoliv, Montenegro
Investment 1 500 m²
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 5
✅One urban development site (Option B) or four separate urban development sites (Option C) a…
$663,667
Investment 400 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Investment 400 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Location: Muo Villa Square: 400 sq.m. Square of the site: 3200 sq.m. Poster Project Square: …
Price on request
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Investment 11 250 m² in Stoliv, Montenegro
Investment 11 250 m²
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 11 250 m²
Number of floors 5
❗️ We form an investment project of the international tourist complex and adjacent parking …
Price on request
