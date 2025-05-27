Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Prcanj
5
Stoliv
6
Skaljari
6
Krimovice
3
26 properties total found
Hotel 10 000 m² in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel 10 000 m²
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 10 000 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment project Apart Hotel (hotel tourist complex)   Stoliv luxury residence.   The to…
$27,65M
Hotel 1 630 m² in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel 1 630 m²
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 28
Bathrooms count 28
Area 1 630 m²
For sale hotel in Stoliv, Boko-Kotorskaya Bay. The area of the hotel is 1630 m2 + 1000 m2 pa…
$4,25M
Hotel 500 m² in Dobrota, Montenegro
Hotel 500 m²
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Operating hotel for sale in Kotor, near the old town.The hotel consists of:• 9 equipped room…
Price on request
Hotel 363 m² in Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel 363 m²
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 12
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a legal family hotel in Kotor, with sea views.Location - Kotor, Prchan, 50 meters f…
$2,49M
Hotel 1 050 m² in Skaljari, Montenegro
Hotel 1 050 m²
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 15
Area 1 050 m²
New 4-star boutique hotel in Kotor. Area 1050 m2 on a plot of 700 m2. The boutique hotel i…
$3,99M
Hotel 400 m² in Muo, Montenegro
Hotel 400 m²
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
The house is a historical architectural monument, one of the oldest houses in the bay. Belon…
$1,74M
Hotel 1 630 m² in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel 1 630 m²
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 1 630 m²
Отель в Столиве (Которский залив, Черногория) Построен в 2006 г. Отремонтирован и усовершен…
$2,85M
Hotel 350 m² in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel 350 m²
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
$2,39M
Hotel 550 m² in Skaljari, Montenegro
Hotel 550 m²
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Area 550 m²
For sale is a hotel in the heart of the city of Kotor. The hotel is located in a Mediterrane…
$2,04M
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A TOURIST COMPLEX + DISCOUNT FROM US. in Prcanj, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A TOURIST COMPLEX + DISCOUNT FROM US.
Prcanj, Montenegro
Plot for sale for the construction of a tourist complex in Prcanj, Montenegro. Plot area: 4…
Price on request
Hotel 731 m² in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel 731 m²
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 731 m²
A luxurious, Mediterranean complex consisting of a beachfront villa and a mini-hotel in Stol…
Price on request
Hotel 267 m² in Skaljari, Montenegro
Hotel 267 m²
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 267 m²
For sale a mini-hotel with five apartments in Kotor!!! The mini-hotel is located in the h…
$1,41M
VILLA FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO + DISCOUNT FROM US. in Kotor, Montenegro
VILLA FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO + DISCOUNT FROM US.
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 535 m²
The villa is located in the village of Kostanjica in the Bay of Kotor and is located on the …
Price on request
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF AN APART HOTEL IN PRCHANJ + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. in Prcanj, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF AN APART HOTEL IN PRCHANJ + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Prcanj, Montenegro
PLOT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF AN APART HOTEL IN PRČANJ + OUR DISCOUNT. Plot area: 3720 m2. …
$4,11M
Hotel 320 m² in Skaljari, Montenegro
Hotel 320 m²
Skaljari, Montenegro
Area 320 m²
Продается мини-отель в Бока Которска - Рисан See more More information — More information o…
$1,14M
Hotel 400 m² in Muo, Montenegro
Hotel 400 m²
Muo, Montenegro
Area 400 m²
A boutique hotel of a European level, which has no analogues on the Montenegrin coast. This …
$2,32M
Hotel 380 m² in Muo, Montenegro
Hotel 380 m²
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
Price on request
BUSINESS FOR SALE in Skaljari, Montenegro
BUSINESS FOR SALE
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 4
For sale a new object with several apartments located in an old stone house in Risan, near t…
$1,24M
HOTEL FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. in Skaljari, Montenegro
HOTEL FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Skaljari, Montenegro
Area 2 026 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The tourist…
$4,32M
Hotel 300 m² in Krimovice, Montenegro
Hotel 300 m²
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Sale of a 3-storey apartment hotel with a swimming pool of 550m2, villa area of 300m2. The h…
$410,981
Hotel 240 m² in Risan, Montenegro
Hotel 240 m²
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, Risan district. Valid mini-hotel with private garden Distance to the sea 35…
$1,03M
Hotel 440 m² in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel 440 m²
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 440 m²
The house is located in the Bay of Kotor, in a place called Markov Vrt, next to the Blue Bay…
$1,75M
Hotel 274 m² in Krimovice, Montenegro
Hotel 274 m²
Krimovice, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a modern mini-hotel with a swimming pool in Krimovice, 8 minutes from Yaz beach …
$429,238
Hotel 300 m² in Krimovice, Montenegro
Hotel 300 m²
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
A three-storey hotel with a total area of 300m2 on a plot of 381m2 in the picturesque villag…
$432,612
Hotel 550 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 550 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 15
Area 550 m²
Located in a Mediterranean garden with palm trees, this hotel offers apartments 100 m from t…
Price on request
Hotel 590 m² in Morinj, Montenegro
Hotel 590 m²
Morinj, Montenegro
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel with a magnificent view of the bay in Morinj, Kotor. Year of construction 20…
$4,66M
