Residential properties for sale in Perast, Montenegro

apartments
53
houses
60
113 properties total found
1 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Luxurious apartments of various structures, within a 5-star Resort, are located right on the…
€332,250
3 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
Unique stone villa with poolin classic Mediterranean style for sale, Perast, Montenegro.Gros…
Price on request
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Stoliv, Montenegro
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
Floor 3
D11-039. Amazing stone villa in the heart of the Perast for sale Villa in the heart of Peras…
€2,50M
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Club house with six apartments, located just 100 meters from the sea (Stoliv, Kotor). On one…
€150,000
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Beautiful villa for sale on the sea shore, Stoliv. Donji Stoliv is a small coastal town, loc…
€1,64M
4 room house in Perast, Montenegro
4 room house
Perast, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 134 m²
An ancient stone house located in Perast, 50 meters from the sea According to records, the h…
€840,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€134,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€115,000
1 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Two 1-bedroom apartments with an area of 56 m2 and 48 m2 are located in the town of Stoliv, …
€115,200
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 690 m²
We offer for sale a complex of two exclusive villas on the first line in Stoliv. A unique Pr…
€6,30M
5 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 272 m²
Seafront house in Stoliv, Kotor. House area 272m2. Plot area 380m2. Structure: 1st floor: tw…
€580,000
4 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
4 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 585 m²
The villa is located 30 meters from the beach in the cozy village of Stoliv, Kotor Bay Villa…
€1,58M
5 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 272 m²
€580,000
4 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 146 m²
Recently renovated and carefully designed stone house with stunning views of the sea and Our…
€1,20M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
A11-053. Two bedroom apartment with a sea view For sale -  lovely apartment in Kostanjica. B…
€230,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Stoliv, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-037. First line stone house in PerastFor sale - First line stone house property located …
€950,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment with an area of 46 square meters in Stoliv. The ap…
€115,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Stoliv, Montenegro
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
We offer for sale a three-bedroom apartment with an area of 124 square meters in Stoliv. The…
€390,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
We offer for sale a 1-bedroom apartment located in the village. Stoliv, Bay of Kotor. The…
€125,000
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Perast, Montenegro
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Perast, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the charming and romantic town of Perast, a historical t…
€1,000,000
1 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
We offer for sale a 1-bedroom apartment with an area of ​​56 m2 in the town of Stoliv, just …
€134,400
1 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 71 m²
The apartments are located in a residential complex 100 meters from the sea.  71 and 98m2  A…
€127,000
1 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 73 m²
A unique offer in one of the best places in the Bay of Bocotor, in Orahovac. Apartment with …
€160,000
2 room apartment with parking in Stoliv, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
A11-050. Spacious aparment 50 meters from the sea For sale - amazing spacious apartments siz…
€200,000
3 room house with parking in Perast, Montenegro
3 room house with parking
Perast, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-036. House in Perast with a sea view For sale - Lovely stone house located in Perast, Ko…
€570,000
4 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
4 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-035. Amazing house in the heart of Perast For sale - A house of 125m2 in Perast, Kotor. …
€320,000
1 room apartment with parking in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
A11-037. Apartment in StolivFor sale - Apartment in Stoliv, close to the a sea.  The apartm…
€156,000
6 room house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
6 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 29 662 m²
Welcome to the dream villa, where you will find 3 floors of luxurious space and an impressiv…
€980,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Stoliv, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
A11-024. Duplex apartment on the first line to the a sea in Perast For sale - First line apa…
€500,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
A11-022. Amazing one of a kind duplex in Boka Bay For sale - Amazing duplex situated in the …
€340,000
