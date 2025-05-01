Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
120
Lustica
63
Kumbor
45
Portonovi
37
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Brand new villa in quiet seaside village Dzenovici.   The villa has outdoor swimming poo…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Floor 1/1
New modern villa with 3 bedrooms, a large plot, and a 2-car garage in Herceg Novi. The panor…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Floor 2/2
3 bedroom villa in a gated complex above the exclusive Portonovi project.   In a closed …
$980,840
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
Floor 2/2
New modern 3-bedroom villa with a breathtaking sea view in Herceg Novi. Within the complex, …
$1,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Herceg Novi Municipality

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go