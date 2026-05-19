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Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garden in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

;
Budva
225
Becici
32
Rafailovici
8
Petrovac
3
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10 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Przno, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a modernly equipped one-bedroom apartment located on the third floor of a …
$581
per month
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Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
A comfortable, fully furnished apartment is available for long-term rent in Budva. This stud…
$465
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Przno, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2
We present to you a modernly furnished two-bedroom apartment located in a family house, in t…
$814
per month
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1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
A luxury furnished apartment in Budva is available for rent. This brand new apartment is loc…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Przno, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3
We present to you a modernly equipped two-bedroom apartment located on the third floor of a …
$814
per month
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Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
We are pleased to present you with an offer for renting an apartment in the beautiful coasta…
$465
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
This charming apartment features a spacious and well-thought-out layout. Two comfortable bed…
$930
per month
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Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
We offer for rent a brand-new and furnished apartment in Budva. This property is perfect for…
$581
per month
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
This fully furnished one-bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan is now available for rent, offeri…
$349
per month
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1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
We offer you an exceptional opportunity to rent a brand-new, modernly equipped apartment in …
$814
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Budva Municipality

penthouses
studios

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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