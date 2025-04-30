Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Petrovac na Moru
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro

Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
1 room apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
Rent Petrovac #4993. Studio for rent in a new building. Elevator. Floor 1. Furnished. 200 me…
$486
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
We offer you the opportunity to rent a new, fully furnished apartment in the beautiful city …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 2
Rent Petrovac No. 4061. 3 bedroom apartment for long term rent in Petrovac. First line. 5 mi…
$1,702
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
Rent Petrovac No. 2749. Modern apartment with 3 bedrooms and living room, 2 bathrooms, large…
$1,544
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Rent Petrovac №4510. Long-term rent apartment in Petrovac. The apartment has 3 bedrooms plus…
$732
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
#Iznajmljivanje #Rezevici 0/4#3720 📍Iznajmite kuću u nizu u gradu Rezhevichi 📐Površin…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
Rent ID 4099, comfortable and luxuriously furnished 2 bedroom apartment for long-term rent i…
$938
per month
Leave a request