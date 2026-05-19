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Long-term real estate rentals in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

;
Budva
258
Becici
79
Sveti Stefan
18
Przno
16
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464 properties total found
2 bedroom Villa in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
An exclusive luxury villa available for rent within the prestigious Dukley Gardens, offering…
$1
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6
ID-639📍 Blaja Ivanovic Street🌊 Just 150m to the sea✨ About the apartment:• 2 bedrooms• 1 bat…
$1,765
per month
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Agency
ATI
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 2
#сID 621🏠 С📐 🛗 🛋️ Структура:• • • 2 с• 2 сану — с ванно• 🐾 💶 ▪️🌴 • • Сент📞 +38269581127 (tel…
$1,389
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Apartment structure: New house.kitchen-living room, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, Terrace with a st…
$2,096
per month
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Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Budva Center – 1-Bedroom Apartment (Annual Rent) in Budva, Montenegro
Budva Center – 1-Bedroom Apartment (Annual Rent)
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Budva Center – 1-Bedroom Apartment (Annual Rent) 📍 Center of Budva | 📐 48 m² | 🏢 1st floo…
$1,060
per month
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3 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
‍ This villa complex is located in Budva Municipality, 10km away from the city center. Tiva…
$3,129
per month
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Bečići – One-Bedroom Apartment in STATUS Complex 📐 46 m² | 🌊 Sea View | 🏊‍♂️ Swimming Pool in Becici, Montenegro
Bečići – One-Bedroom Apartment in STATUS Complex 📐 46 m² | 🌊 Sea View | 🏊‍♂️ Swimming Pool
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Spacious and bright apartment with a separate bedroom, modern design, and Italian furniture.…
$925
per month
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
Townhouse structure: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, kitchen - living room, swimming pool facilitie…
$3,493
per month
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Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7
We offer a one-bedroom apartment, located in a residential area of Budva - Dubovica Lux. Mai…
$703
per month
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1-Bedroom Apartment for Rent – Old Bakery Residence, Budva in Budva, Montenegro
1-Bedroom Apartment for Rent – Old Bakery Residence, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
📐 45 m² | 🛏 1 bedroom | 🅿️ Garage parking 📍 3rd floor The apartment is fully furnished a…
$989
per month
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1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
#pass #bechichiID 651🏡 I will rent an apartment with 1 bedroom in Becici (Ivanovici district…
$820
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea views - Becici (Ivanovici) Modern apartment is located in …
$996
per month
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Budva Center – 2-Bedroom Apartment for Annual Rent in Budva, Montenegro
Budva Center – 2-Bedroom Apartment for Annual Rent
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Budva Center – 2-Bedroom Apartment for Annual Rent 📍 Center of Budva 📐 80 m² | 🏢 1st flo…
$942
per month
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3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 3
Real Estate MontenegroFor rent: a three-bedroom apartment with a sea view, 89m², located in …
$2,344
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Przno, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1
An elegant 28 m² studio apartment for rent, located in the luxurious Most Olive complex in P…
$586
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Przno, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
The structure of the apartment: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen - living room, terrace. Ameni…
$815
per month
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Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
Real Estate, Montenegro, BečićiA one-bedroom apartment for rent in the Anatolia complex in B…
$1,172
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Apartment structure: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen - living room, terrace. Amenities: VIEW …
$815
per month
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Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Two-bedroom apartment for long-term rent in Dukley Gardens, first line by the sea in Budva, Montenegro
Two-bedroom apartment for long-term rent in Dukley Gardens, first line by the sea
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with modern appliances. Apartment layout: …
$4,624
per month
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3 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
The structure of the apartment: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen - living room, terrace. Faci…
$1,747
per month
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Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Przno, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 350 m²
A SPA center with an area of 350 m2 is being sold in the town of Przno. The space is fully e…
$5,861
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 1 bedroom in Lapcici, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Lapcici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
Located just a 10-minute drive from the center of Budva, Villa in Lapcici offers the perfect…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
📍 Rent a one-bedroom apartment in Budva with a pool for relaxationID-630Area: 62 m2🔖 Apartme…
$2,346
per month
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Agency
ATI
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски, Crnogorski
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Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms: 4 Location: Rosino, Mainsky Put. Google coordinates: 42.293313, 18. 4 years old.…
Price on request
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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🏡 Budva Center – 2-Bedroom Apartment (near Montefish) in Budva, Montenegro
🏡 Budva Center – 2-Bedroom Apartment (near Montefish)
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
🏡 Budva Center – 2-Bedroom Apartment (near Montefish) 📏 108 m² | 🏢 6th floor 🌿 Open-spac…
$2,355
per month
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3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate MontenegroA beautifully furnished three-bedroom apartment for rent in the Old To…
$1,876
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
#pass #budvaID 635🏠 Villa for rent in Budva with a swimming pool and a yard.📐 House area: 25…
$5,856
per month
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1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Rent before season! The structure of the apartment: 1 room, 1 bathroom, terrace. Facilities:…
$699
per month
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Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
#сID 628🏠 С📐 💶 📌 📞 +38269581127 (telegram,viber)
$699
per month
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Budva, Becici – Studio Apartment for Annual Rent in Becici, Montenegro
Budva, Becici – Studio Apartment for Annual Rent
Becici, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
Budva, Becici – Studio Apartment for Annual Rent 🏢 Size: 29 m² 🏙 Floor: 5   Fully furn…
$474
per month
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Property types in Budva Municipality

apartments
houses
сommercial properties

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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