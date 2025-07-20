Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Monthly rent of flats and apartments Pool in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
487
Becici
173
Rafailovici
20
Petrovac
7
Apartment Delete
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 8
2 bedroom apartment with sea view for rent, in the Tre Canne building on the first line to t…
$2,965
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5
Real Estate, Montenegro, BečićiA one-bedroom apartment is available for rent in Bečići for a…
$756
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 6
A luxurious three-bedroom apartment of 150m2 is for rent, located on the 6th floor of the ex…
$5,814
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 1
We are renting out a two-bedroom luxury apartment, located in the prestigious DUKLEY GARDENS…
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 4
A luxurious and fully furnished two-bedroom apartment of 180 m² is available for annual rent…
$5,233
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Przno, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3
A one-bedroom apartment is available for long-term rent in Pržno, Budva.It is located in an …
$640
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski

