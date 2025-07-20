Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garage in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
487
Becici
173
Rafailovici
20
Petrovac
7
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5
Real Estate MontenegroA new, fully furnished one-bedroom apartment with sea view for rent in…
$930
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 3
Real Estate, Montenegro, BečićiA one-bedroom apartment for rent in the Anatolia complex in B…
$1,279
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kamenovo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kamenovo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 4
A comfortable two bedroom apartment of 95m2 is for rent in the town of Kamenovo for a long p…
$1,163
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5
A modern two-bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići.The apartment is located on the 5th floor …
$1,163
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5
A modern two-bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići.The apartment is located on the 5th floor …
$930
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Przno, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 1 600 m²
Floor 5
Real Estate, MontenegroA luxurious apart-hotel for rent on the first line of the sea in Pržn…
$301,180
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 m²
Floor 1
Apartment of 75 m² for rent, consisting of two studio apartments with a sea view, in a fanta…
$1,977
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4
A modern furnished one bedroom apartment with a total area of 46m2 is for rent.The apartment…
$1,163
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski

Property types in Budva Municipality

penthouses

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool