Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
ID 6 📍 Rent a two-bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan Area 110m2, 3rd floor 🅿️The pri…
$1,364
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Sv.stefan in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Sv.stefan
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Годовая
$871
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
One bedroom apartment for rent for a long period, in the Sveti Stefan location, Budva munici…
$1,868
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Rent Sveti Stefan No. 3329. Apartment with 2 bedrooms for long term. Master bedroom and addi…
$1,361
per month
Apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 2
#Rent_for_year_two_bedrooms_Sveti Stefan ID 6 📍 Rent a two-bedroom apartment in Sveti St…
$1,569
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Floor 3
Discover the embodiment of a modern lifestyle with a completely new complex in the picturesq…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski