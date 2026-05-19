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Long-term studios rentals in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Budva
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15 properties total found
Budva City Center | Long-Term Rental of 3 Studios in the WoW Complex in Budva, Montenegro
Budva City Center | Long-Term Rental of 3 Studios in the WoW Complex
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/14
📍Location: The very center of Budva, just 50 meters from the sea 🏢 The WoW complex is a mod…
$929
per month
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Studio Apartment 40 m² for Rent in the Heart of Budva – Available until 01.06.2025 in Budva, Montenegro
Studio Apartment 40 m² for Rent in the Heart of Budva – Available until 01.06.2025
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Studio Apartment 40 m² for Rent in the Heart of Budva – Available until 01.06.2025 The st…
$770
per month
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32 m² Studio for Rent in the Heart of Budva – Available until 01.06.2025 in Budva, Montenegro
32 m² Studio for Rent in the Heart of Budva – Available until 01.06.2025
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
32 m² Studio for Rent in the Heart of Budva – Available until 01.06.2025 Just 200 meters …
$525
per month
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Bečići Studio Apartment in STATUS Complex 📐 34 m² | 🌊 Sea View | 🏊‍♂️ Swimming Pool in Becici, Montenegro
Bečići Studio Apartment in STATUS Complex 📐 34 m² | 🌊 Sea View | 🏊‍♂️ Swimming Pool
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Spacious and bright studio with modern design, Italian furniture, and a functional kitchen (…
$809
per month
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Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
A comfortable, fully furnished apartment is available for long-term rent in Budva. This stud…
$465
per month
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Studio for Rent Until the Season in WoW Building! in Budva, Montenegro
Studio for Rent Until the Season in WoW Building!
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 2
Area 40 m²
The apartment is in a new complex in Budva. The apartment has an elevator and is close to ca…
$581
per month
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furnished studio apartments for rent in Bečići. in Becici, Montenegro
furnished studio apartments for rent in Bečići.
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 2
Located on the 2 floor. The studio apartment has a terrace with furniture. Apartment i…
$462
per month
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Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
A  comfortable and functional studio is available for rent in the Dubovica Lux neighborhood …
$469
per month
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Bečići, Acacia Building – One-Bedroom Apartment for Rent Until Season in Becici, Montenegro
Bečići, Acacia Building – One-Bedroom Apartment for Rent Until Season
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Bečići, Acacia Building – One-Bedroom Apartment for Rent Until Season   40 m² apartmen…
$467
per month
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Becici, WOW complex – studio for rent for a year. Available from October 31, 2025. in Becici, Montenegro
Becici, WOW complex – studio for rent for a year. Available from October 31, 2025.
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Becici, WOW Complex – Studio for Rent for a Year A cozy 29 m² studio apartment is availab…
$468
per month
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Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
We are pleased to present you with an offer for renting an apartment in the beautiful coasta…
$465
per month
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Properties for rent, Montenegro, Sveti Stefan.A modernly equipped studio apartment with an a…
$527
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 2
A fully furnished studio apartment is available for rent for one year in Bijeli Do, Budva, l…
$403
per month
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Studio, Przno, in the Most Olive complex in Przno, Montenegro
Studio, Przno, in the Most Olive complex
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
📍 Location: Przno, in the Most Olive complex 🏡 Size: 28 m² Description: Modern and cozy …
$580
per month
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Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
We offer for rent a brand-new and furnished apartment in Budva. This property is perfect for…
$581
per month
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Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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