Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Rafailovici, Montenegro

2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
04#3364 📍Rent a two-bedroom apartment with incredible sea views in Rafailovici 📐 Area:…
$2,618
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
ID28 📍 Rent an apartment with a FANTASTIC SEA VIEW! 📌 Location: Rafailovici New bui…
$2,941
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
ID 6 📍Arena one-bedroom apartment with sea view in Becici 📐Area 45m2, Floor 3 (elevato…
$579
per month
Apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 105 m²
#Аренда_нагод_триспальни_Рафаиловичи #Аренда_люкс_Рафаиловичи  ID28 📍 Аренда квартиры с…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
Sale Rafailovici No. 2754. Studio apartment for rent. 30m2 in Rafailovici. Distance from the…
$717
per month
Apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 50 m²
#Аренда_нагод_однаспальня_Бечичи ID137д 📍 Аренда квартиры с одной спальней и с видом на …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Rent_for_year_two_bedrooms_Rafailovici 04#3364 Rent a two-bedroom apartment with an inc…
$2,698
per month
Apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Floor 5
This luxurious residential complex, located in one of the most beautiful corners of the Budv…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
Rent Rafailovichi No. 4330. 1 bedroom apartment for rent in a building without an elevator. …
$607
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
ID 24 📍 Rent a designer apartment by the sea, Becici Area of ​​the apartment is 55 m2 …
$725
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
One-bedroom apartment for rent in Rafailovići, 55m2, with a spectacular view of the sea. The…
$959
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Annual_rent_of_a_two-room_apartment_in_Rafailovici ID 140 I rent out a two-room apartme…
$1,622
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Rent Becici #5028. Cozy apartment for rent in Becici, New Becici area - an ideal option for …
$739
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/7
Rent Rafailovici No. 4110 We offer for rent a luxurious 2-bedroom apartment in the picturesq…
$1,574
per month
Apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Floor 13
Welcome to the prestigious 5-star hotel, cozy located on the attractive coast of Budva in Ra…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate MontenegroA one-bedroom furnished apartment in Rafailovići is available for long…
$734
per month
Apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 190 m²
#Аренда_нагод_триспальни_Рафаиловичи #Аренда_люкс_Рафаиловичи  ID28д 📍 Аренда квартиры …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 2
Rent Rafailovici №3806. For rent all year round luxury apartment with 2 bedrooms and panoram…
$1,526
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
📍 Preseason apartment for rent in Rafailovici 📌Location: Rafailovici Area: 60m2, Floor…
$631
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 6
Rent Rafailovici #5014. 2 bedroom apartment, 70 m2, 6th floor in a new residential complex i…
$2,060
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
ID 4 📍Rent a two-bedroom apartment in Rafailovići 📌Location: Kvin complex Area: 79m…
$773
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Rent_for_year_two_bedrooms_RafailoviciID 140Rent a two-bedroom apartment in RafailoviciRafa…
$1,703
per month
Apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Floor 12
Located just 10 meters from the crystal clear sea, this exclusive residential complex in Raf…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
0301#3574 📍Rent a luxury apartment in Rafailovici 📃Includes •2 Bedrooms •Living room…
$1,414
per month
