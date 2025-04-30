Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Budva, Montenegro

2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, Montenegro, BudvaA two-bedroom apartment with a sea view is for rent in a fanta…
$1,368
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, MontenegroA one-bedroom apartment for rent on the Budva Riviera of Montenegro, …
$740
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Rent_for_year_two_bedrooms_BudvaID 4Rent a flat in the centre of Budva with two bedroomsLoc…
$1,881
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 6
Real Estate MontenegroA studio apartment for long-term rent, located in the Lazi neighborhoo…
$512
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5
A modernly furnished one-bedroom apartment for rent in the Dubovica Lux neighborhood in Budv…
$741
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
0#3406 📍Rent a new studio apartment in Budva. Near the ECO gas station Floor: 2 …
$576
per month
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 27 m²
ID 92 📍 Rent a studio in the center of Budva for an annual contract. Convenient locati…
$412
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
Real Estate, Montenegro, BudvaA spacious three-bedroom apartment with a beautiful sea view f…
$1,140
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
ID 4 Rent a one-bedroom apartment in the very center of Budva Area: 42 m2 Floor: 3 …
$678
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_year_one_bedroom_Budva ID 6 📍 Rent a stylish one-bedroom apartment in Budva …
$734
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 10/14
Rent Budva #6050 Luxury 2-bedroom apartment with panoramic sea and mountain views for rent i…
$2,280
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 7/10
**Luxury Apartment for Rent with Panoramic Views on Zavala Peninsula** A luxurious 2-bedroo…
$2,526
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_year_onebedroom_BudvaID 4Rent a one-bedroom apartment in Budva from June 5In Budva…
$977
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
Rent Budva #7036. Annual rent, zgrada Franeta, kuca hemije. Near the bus station. 44 m2. 1st…
$795
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Rent Budva #1723. For rent part of a house with 2 bedrooms in Budva in a quiet place with a …
$1,238
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Rent a one-bedroom apartment in Harmonia Budva. Location: HARMONIA, Dukley Beach, Zavala,…
$1,354
per month
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Floor 4
We present you a unique opportunity to become the owner of an apartment in a new residential…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
#2232 📍Rent a modern duplex in Budva for a year 📐Area 50m2 📌Excellent location near…
$943
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
ID 25 📍 New apartment for rent in Budva with one bedroom. 📌Location: Wow house, Budva …
$773
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
ID 4 📍Rent a one-bedroom apartment in Budva 📌 Location: In Budva, next to Maj Lab Rea…
$627
per month
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Floor 4
We present you a luxurious building under construction, located in the elite area of Komoshe…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for__year_one_bedroom_BudvaID 4Rent a one-bedroom apartment in the very center of Budv…
$756
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
ID 4 📍 Rent a one-bedroom apartment in Budva 📌Location: near Tre Canne, Budva Ready…
$886
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7
Rent Budva #6014 For rent 1 bedroom apartment with sea view in Budva in a new building, Rozi…
$814
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
ID 4 📍Rent a one-bedroom apartment in Budva from June 5 📌 Location: In Budva, center …
$969
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#rent_for_year_onebedroom_BudvaID 4Rent one bedroom apartment with sea view in BudvaBulevar,…
$1,631
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_year_one_bedroom_BudvaID 4Rent a one-bedroom apartment in BudvaTre Canne, BudvaOne…
$1,704
per month
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
Comfortable, fully furnished apartment for long-term rental in Budva. This 30 m2 studio is l…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate, MontenegroA fully furnished studio apartment for rent in the Rozino neighborhoo…
$798
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Rent_for_year_two_bedrooms_Przno ID ​​25 📍Rent a 2-bedroom apartment with a sea view in…
$1,046
per month
