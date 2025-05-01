Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Bar, Montenegro

villas
72
townhouses
5
House Delete
Clear all
35 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Townhouses and villas with sea and mountain views in Montenegro from €323,400The village is …
$356,102
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
6 room house in Bar, Montenegro
6 room house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a new modern villa in the Bar Riviera. Three-storey villa of 450 m2 + 150 m2 of …
$583,390
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Sale: a new house in Montenegro with a large site. The house is located in the bar. House …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House 10 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
House 10 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 364 m²
A house with a total area of ​​364M2 on the site 400 m2. The house is fully equipped with …
$705,088
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroA two-story house with a sea view is for sale in Bar.The house is loc…
$905,715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
6 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$369,466
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
5 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Sold, a sale of180m² of porcelain-core-cupcoproshamalevika (Maljevik). District-dedicated ch…
$361,129
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
$358,534
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Area 230 m2 Garage for 2 cars House area 160 m2 House in 2 floors On the ground floor a spac…
$309,076
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
ID-1787 Modern Sea-Front House for Sale in Utjeha, Bar We offer a luxurious modern hou…
$811,148
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 13 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 13 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 4
text
$622,814
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1589 Spacious Two-Story House with Garden in Bar – €235,000 Description: Two-story…
$254,413
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
6 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 324 m²
text
$127,730
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
$698,531
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1791 For Sale: A Villa in the Surroundings of Bar with Stunning Panoramic Views. Th…
$326,060
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
House in Bar, Montenegro
House
Bar, Montenegro
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
ID-2130 For sale is a house in the construction stage in the city of Bar. Location:…
$115,053
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
text
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Sale: Villa in the suburbs of Budva is an elite real estate in Montenegro the area of ​​th…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Investmentary enterprises. New ladies' 240M2 -vehicle construction. Building construction. R…
$379,663
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Sale: A spacious new house in Montenegro with a view of the sea, with a garage and a guest a…
$317,974
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
House with sea views and a swimming pool in Montenegro. Sale. The house is located on a plot…
$294,948
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Sale: a new villa with a sea view in Montenegro House with an area of ​​230 m2 on the s…
$650,850
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
7 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 2065 For sale is a large house for renovation near the center of Bar. Location: Bar…
$195,831
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
A townhouse in the center of the Bar. Fully ready to move in. Furniture and repairs.  2 f…
$295,161
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 630 m²
A luxury villa with an area of 500 m2 + 130 m2 terrace on the top floor with stunning sea vi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Sale: ready for residence a house in the city of Bar the area of ​​the house 320 m2 plot…
$461,019
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
An attractive house in a prestigious bar area in the city center is available for purchase! …
$744,453
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
For sale a luxurious and spacious townhouse with amazing views of the mountains. Total area …
$183,794
Leave a request
Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Bar, Montenegro
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2255 For Sale: Premium 3-Level Villa with Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Bar We are…
$577,032
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
Villa in Montenegro - Sale. One of the best villas on the coast is sold. A unique proposal…
$2,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go