  Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Bar, Montenegro

3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1794 Two-Level House with Garden and Panoramic Sea View near Bar We offer a cozy t…
$377,454
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2295 Legal House for Sale in Mišići Village, Bar Municipality Property Description…
$158,143
5 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Number of floors 2
ID-2213 For Sale: Spacious Two-Story House with Five Bedrooms in Bar. Location: Bar, P…
$186,726
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2115 For Sale: Villa in a Picturesque, Quiet Area of Vitichi in Bar, just 600 meters s…
$190,550
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1585 Charming 2-Story House with Terrace & Garden in Peaceful Beliša – €105,000 Des…
$113,674
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1965 For Sale: New House in Suburbs of Bar with Stunning Views. This modern house i…
$325,325
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 200 square meters on a plot of 400 square meters in the Bar Riv…
$714,514
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1933 For Sale: Townhouse in a Club Complex, City of Bar.   Townhouse Area: 132 m…
$207,360
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   Turnkey free for the buyer !!! t…
$388,448
2 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
ID-1825 Fully Legal Compact House for Sale in the Surroundings of Bar For sale is a si…
$144,235
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
ID-1282 🏡 VILLA FOR SALE IN BAR (ZELENI POJAS) – 400M TO THE SEA 📍 Location: Bar, Zel…
$704,132
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
ID-1787 Modern Sea-Front House for Sale in Utjeha, Bar We offer a luxurious modern hou…
$811,148
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2243 For Sale: Two-Story House in a Pine Forest with Sea View We are pleased to pre…
$188,795
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
House structure: On the 1st floor, a kitchen-living room, a bath is a bath; On the 2nd floo…
$231,022
6 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
For sale a three-storey house in the Green Belt, Barskaya riviera 150 meters from the sea. …
$363,434
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The villa is located in the area of Bar Green Belt, where the developed urban infrastructure…
$456,888
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1589 Spacious Two-Story House with Garden in Bar – €235,000 Description: Two-story…
$254,413
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 2005 Modern Villa for Sale with Panoramic Views Among Ancient Olive Groves in the Subu…
$512,668
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1867 For Sale: Modern House Under Construction in Polje, Bar. Location: Bar, Polje …
$404,969
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Townhouse structure: 1st floor: Kitchen-living room, 1 bathroom, hallway, open terrace with …
$238,543
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1791 For Sale: A Villa in the Surroundings of Bar with Stunning Panoramic Views. Th…
$326,060
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
A three-storey house in the beautiful, picturesque place of Ratats close to Bar. On the grou…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1716 Villa with Sea and Mountain Views for Sale in Beliš, Bar We offer the first fl…
$345,287
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1977   For Sale: Villa on the Adriatic Sea in Uteha, 8 km from Bar. Area: 497 m²…
$1,30M
House 13 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
House 13 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
A new four-storey house in the Bar, on the Bar Riviera. The house has 6 apartments, which wi…
$830,706
7 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 2065 For sale is a large house for renovation near the center of Bar. Location: Bar…
$195,831
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
A townhouse in the center of the Bar. Fully ready to move in. Furniture and repairs.  2 f…
$295,161
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2201 For Sale: Two-Story House in Bar City: Bar Size: House - 90 m² Structure…
$108,381
Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Bar, Montenegro
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2255 For Sale: Premium 3-Level Villa with Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Bar We are…
$577,032
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
Barsky Riviera, Shushan district. House with two autonomous apartments with two bedrooms eac…
Price on request
