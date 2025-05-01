Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Bar, Montenegro

2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1794 Two-Level House with Garden and Panoramic Sea View near Bar We offer a cozy t…
$377,454
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
For sale is a prefabricated brick house with an area of 70 m2 in the settlement of Đurmani. …
$89,439
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
