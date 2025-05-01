Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

65 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Townhouses and villas with sea and mountain views in Montenegro from €323,400The village is …
$356,102
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
6 room house in Bar, Montenegro
6 room house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a new modern villa in the Bar Riviera. Three-storey villa of 450 m2 + 150 m2 of …
$583,390
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
A cozy one -story house is sold in the picturesque area of ​​Shushan City Bar. This house co…
$137,890
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Prodajem kuću na Barskoj rivijeri, okrug Utjeha. Kuća od 160m2 ima 3 spavaće sobe, dnevni…
$245,189
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Sale: a new house in Montenegro with a large site. The house is located in the bar. House …
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House 10 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
House 10 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 364 m²
A house with a total area of ​​364M2 on the site 400 m2. The house is fully equipped with …
$705,088
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1965 For Sale: New House in Suburbs of Bar with Stunning Views. This modern house i…
$325,325
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 200 square meters on a plot of 400 square meters in the Bar Riv…
$714,514
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Selling a house in a bar in Montenegro 240 m2 The house is located in a flat area, with…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa
Susanj, Montenegro
Area 2 415 m²
Area of 2,174 m2 Width of the plot along the beach line 35 m Price 800 Euro/m2 There is a pr…
$1,05M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
$358,534
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
ID-1825 Fully Legal Compact House for Sale in the Surroundings of Bar For sale is a si…
$144,235
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
A cozy house in Montenegro is sold on the second line from the sea, drowning in the greenery…
$194,608
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Bar Polje House 300m2 for sale in the suburbs of Bar. Plot 362m2. 4500 meters to the sea.…
$258,287
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Sale: a house in a bar, ready for accommodation, with warm floors and stove. The house …
$249,493
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Bar, Montenegro
House
Bar, Montenegro
Area 600 m²
A plot of 600 m2. is located in a quiet place in   suburb of the bar. Not far from…
$75,905
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The villa is located in the area of Bar Green Belt, where the developed urban infrastructure…
$456,888
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 2005 Modern Villa for Sale with Panoramic Views Among Ancient Olive Groves in the Subu…
$512,668
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
$698,531
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
For sale: New villas in Montenegro under construction House on a plot of 660 m2House area 16…
$271,116
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
House area 112 m2227 m2 plot with gardenThe house has 2 bedrooms, 1 living room with panoram…
$354,876
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 249 m²
HOUSE WITH SEA VIEW IN BLIZIKUCE VILLAGE:House area: 249 m2Plot area: 547 m2Bedrooms: 4Bathr…
$361,111
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Townhouse structure: 1st floor: Kitchen-living room, 1 bathroom, hallway, open terrace with …
$238,543
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1791 For Sale: A Villa in the Surroundings of Bar with Stunning Panoramic Views. Th…
$326,060
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Villa in Montenegro with a sea view- sale. The house is located in a very picturesque place …
$379,663
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Sale: Villa in the suburbs of Budva is an elite real estate in Montenegro the area of ​​th…
$1,19M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Investmentary enterprises. New ladies' 240M2 -vehicle construction. Building construction. R…
$379,663
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Sale: A spacious new house in Montenegro with a view of the sea, with a garage and a guest a…
$317,974
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
House with sea views and a swimming pool in Montenegro. Sale. The house is located on a plot…
$294,948
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

