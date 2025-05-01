Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

2 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Townhouses and villas with sea and mountain views in Montenegro from €323,400The village is …
$356,102
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1794 Two-Level House with Garden and Panoramic Sea View near Bar We offer a cozy t…
$377,454
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
6 room house in Bar, Montenegro
6 room house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a new modern villa in the Bar Riviera. Three-storey villa of 450 m2 + 150 m2 of …
$583,390
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
6 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
The area of ​ ​ the house is 225 m2 (terraces 20+20+17 m2). The land plot is 160m2. Located …
$271,119
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2115 For Sale: Villa in a Picturesque, Quiet Area of Vitichi in Bar, just 600 meters s…
$190,550
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Sale of a house with apartments in Herceg Novi - Baosici.Options for using the house - a min…
$498,218
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Sale: a new house in Montenegro with a large site. The house is located in the bar. House …
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House 10 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
House 10 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 364 m²
A house with a total area of ​​364M2 on the site 400 m2. The house is fully equipped with …
$705,088
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 13 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 13 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Three-storey villa in the heart of the Bar Riviera is designed according to the author's pro…
$612,646
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 200 square meters on a plot of 400 square meters in the Bar Riv…
$714,514
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroA two-story house with a sea view is for sale in Bar.The house is loc…
$905,715
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
6 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$369,466
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa
Susanj, Montenegro
Area 2 415 m²
Area of 2,174 m2 Width of the plot along the beach line 35 m Price 800 Euro/m2 There is a pr…
$1,05M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Sold, a sale of180m² of porcelain-core-cupcoproshamalevika (Maljevik). District-dedicated ch…
$361,129
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
$358,534
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
A cozy house in Montenegro is sold on the second line from the sea, drowning in the greenery…
$194,608
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
ID-1282 🏡 VILLA FOR SALE IN BAR (ZELENI POJAS) – 400M TO THE SEA 📍 Location: Bar, Zel…
$704,132
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Area 230 m2 Garage for 2 cars House area 160 m2 House in 2 floors On the ground floor a spac…
$309,076
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
ID-1787 Modern Sea-Front House for Sale in Utjeha, Bar We offer a luxurious modern hou…
$811,148
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
House structure: On the 1st floor, a kitchen-living room, a bath is a bath; On the 2nd floo…
$231,022
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
House in Bar For sale house on the outskirts of Bar, in the area of Dobre Water, just 50 met…
$249,212
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
For sale is a spacious, three-story house in Bar (Shushan district) with panoramic sea views…
$644,198
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 13 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 13 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 4
text
$622,814
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
House in Bar, Montenegro
House
Bar, Montenegro
Area 600 m²
A plot of 600 m2. is located in a quiet place in   suburb of the bar. Not far from…
$75,905
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The villa is located in the area of Bar Green Belt, where the developed urban infrastructure…
$456,888
Villa 4 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa in Shushan For sale a beautiful house, with a total area of 400 m2, on a plot …
$1,02M
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 560 m²
The villa is sold in consolation with the pool and private beach for 5 bedrooms, the first l…
$1,79M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale is a house in Marovići, Bar, situated on a 1200 m² plot, offering an incredible vie…
$1,78M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 2005 Modern Villa for Sale with Panoramic Views Among Ancient Olive Groves in the Subu…
$512,668
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
6 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 324 m²
text
$127,730
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
