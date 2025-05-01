Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Bar, Montenegro

2 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Townhouses and villas with sea and mountain views in Montenegro from €323,400The village is …
$356,102
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1965 For Sale: New House in Suburbs of Bar with Stunning Views. This modern house i…
$325,325
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1933 For Sale: Townhouse in a Club Complex, City of Bar.   Townhouse Area: 132 m…
$207,360
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
$358,534
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
ID-1282 🏡 VILLA FOR SALE IN BAR (ZELENI POJAS) – 400M TO THE SEA 📍 Location: Bar, Zel…
$704,132
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 560 m²
The villa is sold in consolation with the pool and private beach for 5 bedrooms, the first l…
$1,79M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
$698,531
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A quality built villa with a panoramic view of the sea and the city in Bar is for sale.Moder…
$505,502
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
For sale: New villas in Montenegro under construction House on a plot of 660 m2House area 16…
$271,116
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Townhouse structure: 1st floor: Kitchen-living room, 1 bathroom, hallway, open terrace with …
$238,543
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1791 For Sale: A Villa in the Surroundings of Bar with Stunning Panoramic Views. Th…
$326,060
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Villa in Montenegro with a sea view- sale. The house is located in a very picturesque place …
$379,663
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Sale: Villa in the suburbs of Budva is an elite real estate in Montenegro the area of ​​th…
$1,19M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Investmentary enterprises. New ladies' 240M2 -vehicle construction. Building construction. R…
$379,663
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1977   For Sale: Villa on the Adriatic Sea in Uteha, 8 km from Bar. Area: 497 m²…
$1,30M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
8 bedroom House in Bar, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Sale: a new villa with a sea view in Montenegro 300 m2 section 500 m2 to the sea about 3…
$534,240
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Sale: a new villa with a sea view in Montenegro House with an area of ​​230 m2 on the s…
$650,850
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 630 m²
A luxury villa with an area of 500 m2 + 130 m2 terrace on the top floor with stunning sea vi…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Sale: ready for residence a house in the city of Bar the area of ​​the house 320 m2 plot…
$461,019
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2053: Luxurious House for Sale in a Gated Community with Sea View in Green Belt, Bar, Mon…
$572,524
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Bar, Montenegro
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2255 For Sale: Premium 3-Level Villa with Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Bar We are…
$577,032
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
House in a bar with a fruit garden, palm trees, magnolias and a variety of Mediterranean pla…
$515,256
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 396 m²
Villa with a pool in Montenegro. The villa is located in the village of Walk, Herceg-nin, at…
$569,494
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Sold: a house in Montenegro in a bar on a section of 750 m2 in a quiet place, 3.5 km from th…
$189,831
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate, Montenegro, BarWe present to you a new luxury penthouse in Bar.This luxurious p…
$362,286
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Bar, Montenegro
The villa of your dreams in the Budvan Riviera of Montenegro: Welcome to the world of abso…
$3,25M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
A 240 m2 house with a turnkey. Plot 520 m2. Parking for 3 cars. On the site there is a pave…
$379,663
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

