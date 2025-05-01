Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

penthouses
5
condos
3
studios
37
1 BHK
301
180 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 8
A fully renovated and modernly equipped one-bedroom apartment of 54 m², with an additional 8…
$181,143
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Apartment for sale in a new house in Bar, Montenegro, just 200 meters from the sea.This apar…
$166,782
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
ID-1688 1-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a New Building in the Center of Bar Location:…
$136,323
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 8
Real Estate, MontenegroTwo-bedroom apartment, 100.59m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxur…
$462,594
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 6
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 46.33m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$143,305
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 11
Welcome to the newest luxury complex located in the Bjeliši neighborhood in Bar - a perfect …
$164,846
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 9
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 52.85 m² + 70 m² of green terracesApartments ar…
$356,843
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 11
ID-2149 One-Bedroom Apartments for Sale in Block H of the New Complex near Beaches and th…
$83,784
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Real Estate, MontenegroStudio apartment 29.06m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury compl…
$83,772
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 7
Real Estate, MontenegroStudio apartment 30.91m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury compl…
$107,697
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
Bar, city center. New apartments from the developer in a prestigious complex in the city cen…
$451,360
3 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
Luxurious apartment in Bar in the elite complex Soho city. Area 107 sq. m, includes a spacio…
$456,441
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 7
Sale Bar #4880. Comfortable two-bedroom apartment 60.2 m² in Bar with fine finishing in a ne…
$187,663
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
Sale Bar #4887. Comfortable one-bedroom apartment 44.5 m² in Bar with fine finishing in a ne…
$156,368
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
ID-1886 For Sale: One-Bedroom Apartment on the First Line in Bar. The apartment is loc…
$193,987
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Bar, city center. New apartments from the developer in a prestigious complex in the city cen…
$424,141
3 bedroom apartment in Susanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
For sale spacious two-room apartment, area 65 m2 and storage room 6 m2, with two terraces wi…
$140,967
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
A apartment with one bedroom with an area of ​​48 m² in the city of Bar, Montenegro is sold.…
$136,077
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 49.38m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$129,024
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 49.71m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$158,782
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 8/10
🗝️ Ready apartment with renovation in a new house🌊 To the sea 700 meters🌟 Suitable for livin…
$115,708
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 7
Real Estate, MontenegroStudio apartment 30.91m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury compl…
$105,456
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate, MontenegroApartments are for sale in a new luxury complex in the heart of Bar, …
$84,873
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Condo 1 bedroom in Susanj, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 6
text
$109,784
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 7
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 59.40 m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury…
$192,275
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 139 m²
Apartments are sold in combination with a pool, with panoramic views of the sea. Budva Squa…
$316,639
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 6/7
ID-2247 For Sale: Cozy Two-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View in Bar. Location: Bar, Ilin…
$146,243
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 6
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 45.74m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$141,479
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4
Apartment in the new building Uteha, Bar. Apartment of 34m2 with one bedroom. Located on th…
$117,533
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski

