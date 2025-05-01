Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Bar, Montenegro

penthouses
5
condos
3
studios
37
1 BHK
301
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
82 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Bar, center. New ten-story residential building with 125 apartments Distance to the sea 700…
$110,278
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
Bar, city center. New apartments from the developer in a prestigious complex in the city cen…
$451,360
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
ID-1886 For Sale: One-Bedroom Apartment on the First Line in Bar. The apartment is loc…
$193,987
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Bar, city center. New apartments from the developer in a prestigious complex in the city cen…
$424,141
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Susanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The new residential complex is located in a quiet area of Shushan, near the Bar Sutomore hig…
$103,838
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/9
ID-2340 🔥 1-Bedroom Apartment 55 m² in Luxury Bar Residence Premium Living in Monteneg…
$149,605
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Bar, center. New ten -storey building for 125 apartments Distance to the sea 700m Sea view…
$142,712
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 6/7
ID-2247 For Sale: Cozy Two-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View in Bar. Location: Bar, Ilin…
$146,243
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 8/8
ID 2050 This is an outstanding example of new first-class urban architecture with stepped…
$546,172
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 8
ID-2332 1-Bedroom Apartment 41.65 m² in Luxury Bar Residence Premium Apartment with Re…
$147,484
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 11
ID-2151  Two-Bedroom Apartments (1+2) for Sale in the Under-Construction Residential Comp…
$118,686
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
ID-2291 One-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Low-Rise Club Complex with a Pool in Bar …
$119,770
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2298 Bright 1-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Low-Rise Complex with Pool in Bar Pr…
$124,747
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2319 🌿 Cozy Duplex in Bar’s Green Suburb – 2BR + Guest Studio 📍 Location: Bar subur…
$101,302
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 8
ID-2333 2-Bedroom Apartment 71.45 m² in Luxury Bar Residence  Premium Apartment with R…
$272,568
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/10
ID-2052 Affordable 1+1 and 1+2 Apartments in a New Premium Complex with Pool in Bar, Mont…
$106,880
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
Bar, city center. New apartments from the developer in a prestigious complex in the city cen…
$421,680
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/6
ID-2271 Studio with Sea View for Sale in a New Building in Bar, Montenegro A stylish …
$125,132
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 8/11
ID-1911 For sale: one-bedroom apartment in a promising new complex in the center of Bar. …
$156,479
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
ID-1802 For Sale: One-Bedroom Apartment with Parking Space Near Shushan Beach in Bar. …
$171,655
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Polje, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Polje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
Bar, city center. New apartments from the developer in a prestigious complex in the city cen…
$452,526
Leave a request
Apartment 20 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment 20 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 20
Area 660 m²
Bar, city center. Mini hotel for 12 apartments with a separate house for two apartments Dis…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2214 For Sale: Two-Bedroom Apartment (1+2) with Stunning Panoramic Sea View on the 4th…
$244,403
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/9
ID-2335 🔥 2-Bedroom Apartments in Luxury Bar Residence – from €133,730 Premium Living …
$151,291
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 9/11
ID-1910 For sale: one-bedroom apartment in a promising new complex in the center of Bar. …
$131,417
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3
ID-2292 Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Low-Rise Complex with Pool in Bar …
$194,875
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 9
ID-2002 Two-Bedroom Apartment in a New Building in the Center of Bar For sale is a two…
$223,546
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 7/9
ID-2341 🔥 EXCLUSIVE: 3-Bedroom Panoramic Apartments in Bar  Luxury Living at Its Fines…
$278,191
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски

Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go