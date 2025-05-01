Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Bar, Montenegro

120 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 8
Real Estate, MontenegroTwo-bedroom apartment, 100.59m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxur…
$462,594
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 6
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 46.33m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$143,305
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Urgent sale! Apartment in a bar in a new house with two bedrooms. Площадь 72 м2Дом сдан, зас…
$151,865
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 11
Welcome to the newest luxury complex located in the Bjeliši neighborhood in Bar - a perfect …
$164,846
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 9
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 52.85 m² + 70 m² of green terracesApartments ar…
$356,843
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Real Estate, MontenegroStudio apartment 29.06m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury compl…
$83,772
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 7
Real Estate, MontenegroStudio apartment 30.91m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury compl…
$107,697
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
Bar, city center. New apartments from the developer in a prestigious complex in the city cen…
$451,360
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Bar, city center. New apartments from the developer in a prestigious complex in the city cen…
$424,141
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 49.38m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$129,024
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 49.71m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$158,782
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/9
ID-2340 🔥 1-Bedroom Apartment 55 m² in Luxury Bar Residence Premium Living in Monteneg…
$149,605
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 7
Real Estate, MontenegroStudio apartment 30.91m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury compl…
$105,456
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate, MontenegroApartments are for sale in a new luxury complex in the heart of Bar, …
$84,873
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 7
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 59.40 m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury…
$192,275
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 139 m²
Apartments are sold in combination with a pool, with panoramic views of the sea. Budva Squa…
$316,639
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 6
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 45.74m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$141,479
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 8/8
ID 2050 This is an outstanding example of new first-class urban architecture with stepped…
$546,172
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 8
ID-2332 1-Bedroom Apartment 41.65 m² in Luxury Bar Residence Premium Apartment with Re…
$147,484
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 8
Real Estate, MontenegroTwo-bedroom apartment, 68.99m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury…
$235,374
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 47.98m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$148,920
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
for sale are offered: an apartment on the 1st floor with two bedrooms of 68 sq.m. Price 20…
$142,358
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2298 Bright 1-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Low-Rise Complex with Pool in Bar Pr…
$124,747
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5
Apartments are for sale in a new luxury complex in the heart of Bar, a unique Montenegrin ci…
$140,447
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 8
ID-2333 2-Bedroom Apartment 71.45 m² in Luxury Bar Residence  Premium Apartment with R…
$272,568
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, MontenegroOne bedroom apartment 53.28m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$144,407
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 7
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 46.32m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$149,935
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/10
ID-2052 Affordable 1+1 and 1+2 Apartments in a New Premium Complex with Pool in Bar, Mont…
$106,880
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Real Estate, MontenegroTwo-bedroom apartment, 69.76m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury…
$173,732
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
Bar, city center. New apartments from the developer in a prestigious complex in the city cen…
$421,680
