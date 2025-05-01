Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Bar, Montenegro

37 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Apartment for sale in a new house in Bar, Montenegro, just 200 meters from the sea.This apar…
$166,782
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
Sale Bar #4887. Comfortable one-bedroom apartment 44.5 m² in Bar with fine finishing in a ne…
$156,368
Condo 1 bedroom in Susanj, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 6
text
$109,784
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Sale: Apartments from the developer in Montenegro, in the bar, with the possibility of insta…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
for sale are offered: an apartment on the 1st floor with two bedrooms of 68 sq.m. Price 20…
$142,358
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2298 Bright 1-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Low-Rise Complex with Pool in Bar Pr…
$124,747
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
A apartment in a bar in a new house next to the beach in installments Apartment in a house…
$201,207
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/6
text
$105,562
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
A profitable offer in the Exclusive Complex in the city center of the Bar. Apartment fo…
$251,220
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 8
New apartments in Bar, Montenegro: New apartment building currently under construction in Ba…
$58,021
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
ID-2345 🔥 2-Bedroom Apartment with Dual Terraces in Bar  Luxury Living Just 500m from …
$165,908
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
ID-2273  Studio with Luxury Terrace for Sale in Bar, Montenegro  For sale: a unique s…
$146,699
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4
text
$77,799
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Several apartments are for sale in a new complex with a swimming pool, located in Lastva Grb…
$113,869
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartments in Montenegro from the developer. A residential complex from a developer with a p…
$162,263
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 1
text
$210,068
4 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
House with 4 apartments and two garages of 170 m from the sea, a convenient driveway. H…
$363,391
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Apartment from the developer in a new house in the city center in Montenegro Drying time -…
$108,432
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Sale: Penthouse in Montenegro with its terrace on the roof 136+160 m2 with an exclusive righ…
$640,003
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 5
ID-2268 Penthouse for Sale in Bar with Stunning Sea Views! We present to you a spaciou…
$199,118
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment for sale in Montenegro, in Petrovats. To the sea about 500 meters. In the new sm…
$178,984
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
We present you a spacious apartment in a picturesque Petrovac, for a comfortable residence i…
$322,923
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/6
ID-2267 Dream One-Bedroom Apartment in a Penthouse with Sea View in Bar We present to …
$129,980
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Welcome to your cozy oasis apartment in Montenegro, in the heart of the Soho City complex, w…
$228,882
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
ID-2265  2-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Bar, Montenegro Sea View Free Green Ter…
$164,638
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
We invite you to consider the option of buying an apartment with a magnificent location - al…
$201,207
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
The complex is located on a unique location, on the first line, only 20 meters from the sea,…
$202,555
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 6/10
text
$274,461
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/7
text
$82,338
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
We present to your attention a unique apartment in a prestigious complex located on the firs…
$238,645
