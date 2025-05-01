Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

penthouses
5
condos
3
studios
37
1 BHK
301
78 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Apartment for sale in a new house in Bar, Montenegro, just 200 meters from the sea.This apar…
$166,782
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Urgent sale! Apartment in a bar in a new house with two bedrooms. Площадь 72 м2Дом сдан, зас…
$151,865
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment in Susanj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3
Sale Bar #4938. Studio apartment in the center of Bar, 34m2, for sale. The apartment is afte…
$81,891
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 11
ID-2149 One-Bedroom Apartments for Sale in Block H of the New Complex near Beaches and th…
$83,784
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 7
Sale Bar #4880. Comfortable two-bedroom apartment 60.2 m² in Bar with fine finishing in a ne…
$187,663
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Welcome to a cozy nest, where dreams of life by the sea become a reality! We present to your…
$82,412
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
Sale Bar #4887. Comfortable one-bedroom apartment 44.5 m² in Bar with fine finishing in a ne…
$156,368
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
For sale spacious two-room apartment, area 65 m2 and storage room 6 m2, with two terraces wi…
$140,967
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 8/10
🗝️ Ready apartment with renovation in a new house🌊 To the sea 700 meters🌟 Suitable for livin…
$115,708
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 139 m²
Apartments are sold in combination with a pool, with panoramic views of the sea. Budva Squa…
$316,639
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
$271,548
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 8/8
ID 2050 This is an outstanding example of new first-class urban architecture with stepped…
$546,172
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 11
ID-2151  Two-Bedroom Apartments (1+2) for Sale in the Under-Construction Residential Comp…
$118,686
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Sale: Apartments from the developer in Montenegro, in the bar, with the possibility of insta…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
ID-2291 One-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Low-Rise Club Complex with a Pool in Bar …
$119,770
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2298 Bright 1-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Low-Rise Complex with Pool in Bar Pr…
$124,747
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Apartments with two bedrooms in a five -story residential building in the Ilino area, bar. …
$157,327
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Apartments from the developer in a new building in a bar at a distance of 200 meters from th…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Our Apart-Hotel is located in the center of the Budwan Riviera-on the blockage peninsula, wh…
$322,399
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
$214,645
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Polje, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Polje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment in a small house.   is located on the ground floor. The apartment is sol…
$91,119
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Apartment in Bar in a new building near the Yugoslavia school. Warm house of high quality c…
$228,963
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
The apartment is located in a multi -storey building, the house is warm. House of 2014 …
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Premium apartment on the best location in the center of Bar on the first line.Direct view of…
$323,849
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
A apartment in a bar in a new house next to the beach in installments Apartment in a house…
$201,207
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/4
ID-2274 Bright 1-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Quiet Area of Bar, Montenegro  For s…
$93,783
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
A profitable offer in the Exclusive Complex in the city center of the Bar. Apartment fo…
$251,220
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
$88,883
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3
ID-2292 Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Low-Rise Complex with Pool in Bar …
$194,875
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
A beautiful one -room apartment in the heart of the city of Bar! I present you a unique op…
$154,059
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

