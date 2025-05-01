Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Bar, Montenegro

penthouses
5
condos
3
studios
37
1 BHK
301
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Area 36 m²
Modern apartments in Montenegro, in Bar in a complex with a swimming pool. From the develope…
$80,479
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go