Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
72
Susanj
48
Sutomore
27
Kunje
43
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
68 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Burtaisi, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Burtaisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/2
text
$248,070
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 900 m²
In a quiet village, remote 10 km from the bar, a mini-complex (not a hotel) is sold, consist…
$1,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Sold: Villa on the first line of the sea in Montenegro House with an area of ​​260 m2 Plot…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
Villa in Montenegro - Sale. One of the best villas on the coast is sold. A unique proposal…
$2,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Celuga, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Celuga, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
A new villa for sale in Montenegro, in the city of Bar. To the city center about 7 minutes b…
$396,389
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Stari Bar, Montenegro
New villa for sale in the Old Bar area. Modern villa with a fine finish is located in a m…
$361,945
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa
Susanj, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 8
Area 500 m²
a villa is sold, convenient for both permanent residence and for rental business. The a…
$466,443
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Investmentary enterprises. New ladies' 240M2 -vehicle construction. Building construction. R…
$379,663
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pecurice, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 404 m²
Floor 2/2
text
$1,26M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa
Susanj, Montenegro
Area 480 m²
A unique estate in Montenegro: Three villas, 60 acres of land and luxury without borders I…
$596,613
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Selling a new villa on the Bar Riviera. Great driveway. The villa is surrounded by Cyprus an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$369,466
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
For sale a new villa with sea views in the village of Shushan, Bar Riviera. House area 28…
$515,497
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Villa with stunning sea views in a gated community in MontenegroFor sale is a luxury villa w…
$661,259
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
The villa is located in the village of Uteha - in a quiet, environmentally friendly place. …
$1,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 328 m²
Sale: a new villa in Montenegro, in a bar with an area of ​​328 m2 with terraces, on a plot …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 8 bedrooms in Velembusi, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Velembusi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
A new villa in Montenegro is sold, in a bar with an area of ​​ the area of ​​the area is …
$325,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Number of floors 2
New luxurious modern villa for sale in Dobrye Vody. Two-storey villa with a total area of…
$414,697
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bjelisi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bjelisi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 271 m²
Modern house for sale located in Bara, Bielishi area. Three-story house with an area of 221m…
$284,873
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale a beautiful villa in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. Villa of 250 m2 is …
$354,155
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
$698,531
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa
Susanj, Montenegro
Area 2 415 m²
Area of 2,174 m2 Width of the plot along the beach line 35 m Price 800 Euro/m2 There is a pr…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1791 For Sale: A Villa in the Surroundings of Bar with Stunning Panoramic Views. Th…
$326,060
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 859 m²
A luxurious three -story needle in Italian style is sold, developed by a famous Italian desi…
$648,933
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Sale: Vidnaya villa in a bar, in Montenegro Square of the site: 830 sq.m with a garden wit…
$650,850
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The house is located on the shore of 2 small bays with arranged beaches The area of ​​the s…
$618,308
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polje, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Sold by a commodity house, Montenegro a new house in a bar, Montenegro, an area of ​​220 m²…
$380,158
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 497 m²
On the very shore of the Adriatic Sea in the town of Console 8 km. From the city of Bar, a v…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1463 🌴 LUXURY VILLA WITH POOL IN BAR – SEA & MOUNTAIN VIEWS! 📍 Location: Bar, Šušan…
$452,147
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 325 m²
[embed] https://youtu.be/vsur3s7nicq [/embed] Villa is 10 minutes with a walking pace   fro…
$520,680
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go