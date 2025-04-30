Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
72
Susanj
48
Sutomore
27
Kunje
43
35 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Burtaisi, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Burtaisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/2
text
$248,070
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
Villa in Montenegro - Sale. One of the best villas on the coast is sold. A unique proposal…
$2,01M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Bar, Montenegro
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2255 For Sale: Premium 3-Level Villa with Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Bar We are…
$577,032
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pecurice, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
A closed elite village unique in Montenegro is located in the Bar, the place of Good Water. …
$830,706
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Investmentary enterprises. New ladies' 240M2 -vehicle construction. Building construction. R…
$379,663
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pecurice, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 404 m²
Floor 2/2
text
$1,26M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa
Susanj, Montenegro
Area 480 m²
A unique estate in Montenegro: Three villas, 60 acres of land and luxury without borders I…
$596,613
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
text
$401,969
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$369,466
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
$698,531
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2343 🔥 Luxury Sea-View Villa in Dobra Voda  Stunning 406 m² Modern Villa on 610 m² …
$1,24M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1791 For Sale: A Villa in the Surroundings of Bar with Stunning Panoramic Views. Th…
$326,060
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Bar, Montenegro
The villa of your dreams in the Budvan Riviera of Montenegro: Welcome to the world of abso…
$3,25M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 8 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 859 m²
A luxurious three -story needle in Italian style is sold, developed by a famous Italian desi…
$648,933
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Sale: Vidnaya villa in a bar, in Montenegro Square of the site: 830 sq.m with a garden wit…
$650,850
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The house is located on the shore of 2 small bays with arranged beaches The area of ​​the s…
$618,308
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 497 m²
On the very shore of the Adriatic Sea in the town of Console 8 km. From the city of Bar, a v…
$1,36M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 13 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 13 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 4
text
$622,814
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 325 m²
[embed] https://youtu.be/vsur3s7nicq [/embed] Villa is 10 minutes with a walking pace   fro…
$520,680
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Bar, Utjeha - an exclusive villa with a pool, on the first line to the sea Area of ​​the vil…
$3,35M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 505 m²
City:   bar ·               Number of rooms:   5 ·               Square, m²:   505 ·  …
$598,379
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Miljevci, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miljevci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
$1,66M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
$553,266
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pecurice, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
The Will Complex is located in the resort village of Dobra Water. In the last year, the vil…
$352,544
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
The house is located in the city of Bar The area of ​​the site is 750 m2, house 240 + bath 8…
$401,358
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
A beautiful villa with a pool in Montenegro is sold. Panoramic views of the sea and mounta…
$455,595
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Fully equipped villa with rooftop pool for sale. Located in a picturesque location just 5…
$377,954
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 8 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Real estate object-4-storey Villa M with terraces and parking for 2 (two) machines, with a t…
$762,184
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
House with an area of ​​260 m2 Plot 900 m2 The house has panoramic windows with views of t…
$1,03M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

