Villas with garden for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
72
Susanj
48
Sutomore
27
Kunje
43
Villa 6 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1463 🌴 LUXURY VILLA WITH POOL IN BAR – SEA & MOUNTAIN VIEWS! 📍 Location: Bar, Šušan…
$452,147
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Bar, Utjeha - an exclusive villa with a pool, on the first line to the sea Area of ​​the vil…
$3,35M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
420m2 villa on the seashore – 10 m from the sea & small pebble beach – 5 (7) bedrooms – 5 ba…
$1,24M
