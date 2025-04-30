Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
72
Susanj
48
Sutomore
27
Kunje
43
51 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Sold: Villa on the first line of the sea in Montenegro House with an area of ​​260 m2 Plot…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pecurice, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
In the quiet village of Kalamper Vista, remote 10 km from Bar, a mini-complex consisting of …
$2,49M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Celuga, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Celuga, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
A new villa for sale in Montenegro, in the city of Bar. To the city center about 7 minutes b…
$396,389
Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Bar, Montenegro
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2255 For Sale: Premium 3-Level Villa with Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Bar We are…
$577,032
Villa in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa
Susanj, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 8
Area 500 m²
a villa is sold, convenient for both permanent residence and for rental business. The a…
$466,443
Villa 10 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
[embed]https://youtu.be/zYbbaLRXghI[/embed] 480 sq.m. and section 680 m.q., to the sea 120 m…
$628,996
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Investmentary enterprises. New ladies' 240M2 -vehicle construction. Building construction. R…
$379,663
Villa in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa
Susanj, Montenegro
Area 480 m²
A unique estate in Montenegro: Three villas, 60 acres of land and luxury without borders I…
$596,613
Villa 3 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroA luxurious, brand-new villa with a permanent panoramic sea view is f…
$695,482
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Selling a new villa on the Bar Riviera. Great driveway. The villa is surrounded by Cyprus an…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Villa with stunning sea views in a gated community in MontenegroFor sale is a luxury villa w…
$661,259
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
The villa is located in the village of Uteha - in a quiet, environmentally friendly place. …
$1,79M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
$698,531
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1791 For Sale: A Villa in the Surroundings of Bar with Stunning Panoramic Views. Th…
$326,060
Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Bar, Montenegro
The villa of your dreams in the Budvan Riviera of Montenegro: Welcome to the world of abso…
$3,25M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
ID-1282 🏡 VILLA FOR SALE IN BAR (ZELENI POJAS) – 400M TO THE SEA 📍 Location: Bar, Zel…
$704,132
Villa 8 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 859 m²
A luxurious three -story needle in Italian style is sold, developed by a famous Italian desi…
$648,933
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale, a modern villa located on the first line with private acces…
$1,25M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Sale: Vidnaya villa in a bar, in Montenegro Square of the site: 830 sq.m with a garden wit…
$650,850
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The house is located on the shore of 2 small bays with arranged beaches The area of ​​the s…
$618,308
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polje, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Sold by a commodity house, Montenegro a new house in a bar, Montenegro, an area of ​​220 m²…
$380,158
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale is a villa in Good Waters, which offers beautiful views of the sea and the Bar Rivi…
$679,862
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 497 m²
On the very shore of the Adriatic Sea in the town of Console 8 km. From the city of Bar, a v…
$1,36M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1463 🌴 LUXURY VILLA WITH POOL IN BAR – SEA & MOUNTAIN VIEWS! 📍 Location: Bar, Šušan…
$452,147
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A quality built villa with a panoramic view of the sea and the city in Bar is for sale.Moder…
$508,237
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 325 m²
[embed] https://youtu.be/vsur3s7nicq [/embed] Villa is 10 minutes with a walking pace   fro…
$520,680
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Bar, Utjeha - an exclusive villa with a pool, on the first line to the sea Area of ​​the vil…
$3,35M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 505 m²
City:   bar ·               Number of rooms:   5 ·               Square, m²:   505 ·  …
$598,379
Villa 4 bedrooms in Miljevci, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miljevci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
$1,66M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
$553,266
