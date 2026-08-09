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Residential properties for sale in Klaipėda City Municipality, Lithuania

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Klaipėda
51
51 property total found
House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
5-room house for sale in Tauralauki, Klaipėda city. ========================================…
$378,196
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3 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 6/10
"City10" is not only a new apartment in the center of Klaipeda. It is a project for those wh…
$306,056
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House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 2
MODERNUS HOUSEHOLD - NORTHERN ARCHITECTURE AND PREMIUM QUALITY One of the most attractive di…
$802,035
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/10
"City10" is not only a new apartment in the center of Klaipeda. It is a project for those wh…
$260,843
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House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in Dercakles ----------------------------------------------------------------…
$114,771
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House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
RESERVED 5-ROOM HOUSE FOR SALE (140.69 SQUARE M) WITH A POND ON THE SIDE OF KLAIPĖDA When …
$210,618
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3 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 5/10
"City10" is not only a new apartment in the center of Klaipeda. It is a project for those wh…
$301,419
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3 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
Exclusive apartments for those who appreciate comfort and Old Town authenticity. Here the qu…
$721,768
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3 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/3
WILL BE FLEXIBLE IN THE HEAD OF THE SENAMIUS, WITH THE SHIPMENT TO THE RIGHT OF THE THREE! T…
$294,160
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3 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/10
"City10" is not only a new apartment in the center of Klaipeda. It is a project for those wh…
$262,003
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3 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/10
"City10" is not only a new apartment in the center of Klaipeda. It is a project for those wh…
$289,826
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2 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/3
In the unique place of Klaipeda, in the old town of Klaipeda - Tomo g. 16, in Klaipeda 2 roo…
$182,011
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3 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/10
"City10" is not only a new apartment in the center of Klaipeda. It is a project for those wh…
$194,763
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3 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 7/10
"City10" is not only a new apartment in the center of Klaipeda. It is a project for those wh…
$310,693
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3 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
Smiltės g. 49, Klaipeda, Lithuania. Light and neat apartment 77,53 sq.m. on the 5th floor o…
$129,842
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House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY FOR SALE IN A PRESTIGIOUS QUARTER THE HOUSE IS DESIGNED AND ADAPTED FOR T…
$739,204
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3 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 4/10
"City10" is not only a new apartment in the center of Klaipeda. It is a project for those wh…
$268,958
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2 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
THE AGENCY'S CHARGES NOT APPLICABLE! Fully renovated 2 rooms apartment for sale on the side…
$155,851
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4 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
Floor 8/10
"City10" is not only a new apartment in the center of Klaipeda. It is a project for those wh…
$420,827
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3 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 6/10
"City10" is not only a new apartment in the center of Klaipeda. It is a project for those wh…
$286,348
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4 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/3
Maternity and history. The city's pulse and peace in one place. We offer the possibility to…
$304,362
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3 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale on the back of the old town. 3-room apartment for rent in…
$248,502
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2 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
Fully furnished, non-corner 2-room apartment with balcony in Klaipeda, on the fifth floor of…
$102,019
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House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 3
A large, spacious house for sale in Maža Kaimel A large spacious house is a dream for m…
$579,513
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3 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/10
"City10" is not only a new apartment in the center of Klaipeda. It is a project for those wh…
$245,772
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3 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 6/10
"City10" is not only a new apartment in the center of Klaipeda. It is a project for those wh…
$282,870
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2 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/10
"City10" is not only a new apartment in the center of Klaipeda. It is a project for those wh…
$168,099
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2 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/9
A NEW INSTALLATION OF 2 CAPSULES BUT -------------------------------------------------------…
$146,143
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3 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/10
"City10" is not only a new apartment in the center of Klaipeda. It is a project for those wh…
$266,640
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3 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 8/10
"City10" is not only a new apartment in the center of Klaipeda. It is a project for those wh…
$296,782
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Property types in Klaipėda City Municipality

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Properties features in Klaipėda City Municipality, Lithuania

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