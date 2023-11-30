Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Klaipėda City Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Klaipėda City Municipality, Lithuania

Klaipeda
152
152 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartament is in centre of city, close to old town. Near is shops, schools.... everything yo…
€160,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/5
€65,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/5
€68,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/4
€169,800
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Monolithic in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Monolithic
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 22/34
€160,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
€57,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 10/10
€145,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/4
€69,800
House with balcony, with paved road in Klaipeda, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
€214,500
House in Klaipeda, Lithuania
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
€160,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Klaipeda, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
€265,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
€69,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/3
€97,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
€89,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/3
€97,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
€94,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
€69,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
€89,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
€89,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
€89,500
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/3
€71,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/3
€106,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/3
€94,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/3
€69,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
€89,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
€89,500
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/3
€71,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
€89,500
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/3
€71,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
€89,500
Property types in Klaipėda City Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Klaipėda City Municipality, Lithuania

