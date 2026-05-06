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Residential quarter Rare appartement kikar hamedina

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,41M
;
11
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ID: 39684
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Tashah, 14

About the complex

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Rare apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in Kikar Hamedina district New shop building 4th floor with lift 160m2 + 26m2 terraces (18+8) 5 pieces 2 bathrooms 3 W.C Large master suite with wardrobe 1 parking space 3 exhibitions Mamad Price: 10,300,000sh

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Rare appartement kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,41M
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